Having recently earned the widest-ever release for a Brazilian title in North America, I'm Still Here continued its remarkable run as it approaches its biggest test yet: the Oscars. The period drama has been nominated in three categories at the Academy Awards, where it'll compete as one of the highest-grossing Brazilian films of all time. This weekend, I'm Still Here came one step closer to passing the iconic film City of God's $30 million global box office haul. Once it passes this milestone, the film will set its sights on becoming one of the five highest-grossing Brazilian films of all time.

With $3.4 million domestically and another $24 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul stands at over $27 million. I'm Still Here has grossed more than $17 million in Brazil, making it the country's highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era. There was some doubt about the film's commercial viability, considering its political themes, and the protests that it initially attracted. But I'm Still Here has defied obstacles to emerge as a landmark hit. The movie follows a woman's quest to locate her missing husband during a period of turmoil in the 1970s.

Directed by Walter Salles, I'm Still Here is the seventh-biggest Brazilian film of all time, and as things stand, is quite capable of overtaking City of God's lifetime run in the coming weeks. The highest-grossing Brazilian film of all time is Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within. Directed by José Padilha and starring Wagner Moura, the film made nearly $64 million worldwide. Only three Brazilian films have earned more than $3 million at the domestic box office. City of God made $7.5 million, while Salles' own Central Station made $6.5 million.

'I'm Still Here' Has Earned Three Oscar Nods