Ahead of the 97th Academy Awards next week, the Brazilian hit I'm Still Here witnessed an expansion in domestic theaters. The movie is quickly nearing a major milestone at the global box office and has now passed a domestic milestone that no other Brazilian film has been able to in over two decades. I'm Still Here became the highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era in its home country, before going on to earn three Academy Award nominations. The period drama is directed by Walter Salles and has earned exceptional reviews despite attracting political push-back for its content.

This weekend, I'm Still Here became the first Brazilian film in 22 years to pass the $4 million mark domestically. Only two other Brazilian movies — City of God and Salles' own Central Station — have been able to pass this milestone before. Directed by Fernando Meirelles, City of God grossed $7.5 million domestically, while Central Station made $6.5 million domestically. I'm Still Here is poised to overtake City of God's $30 million lifetime global haul, with a running worldwide total of around $28 million so far.

I'm Still Here follows a woman looking for her missing husband during a politically thorny period in Brazil's history in the 1970s. The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it earned acclaim for star Fernanda Torres' performance, and won the Best Screenplay award. It was also named among the 10 best international movies of 2024 by the National Board of Review. But its awards run truly began when Torres surprisingly picked up a Golden Globe for her performance. Subsequently, I'm Still Here became the first Brazilian film ever to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, in addition to being nominated in the Best International Feature category.

'I'm Still Here' Is the Top-Rated Best Picture Nominee at the Oscars