While director Sean Baker's Anora certainly benefited from its Oscars sweep, showing a magnificent 600% increase in box office revenue this weekend, several other Oscar contenders didn't fare as well. The music biopic A Complete Unknown, the epic period drama The Brutalist, and the Brazilian hit I'm Still Here experienced major drops in revenue domestically. I'm Still Here lost around 100 domestic theaters, despite winning the Best International Feature Oscar. But the film managed to hit a new global box office milestone as it nears the end of its theatrical run.

Directed by Walter Salles, I'm Still Here has grossed $5.7 million domestically so far. It's among the highest-grossing Brazilian movies in domestic box office history, less than $1 million behind Salles' own Central Station, which debuted over two decades ago. The highest-grossing Brazilian film at the domestic box office remains City of God, which grossed over $7 million. Brazil's biggest global hit is Elite Squad: The Enemy Within, which made over $60 million. That being said, I'm Still Here is the country's biggest hit of the post-pandemic era, having emerged a winner despite push-back from right-wing protesters. The movie has made around $20 million in its home country, and over $35 million worldwide.

I'm Still Here is a period drama set during the turbulent 1970s; the movie follows a woman whose dissident husband goes missing. Star Fernanda Torres was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her central performance. Her Golden Globe win is what set the ball rolling for the film, which became the first Brazilian title to score a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. It eventually ended up winning the Best International Feature honor, on the back of massive public support.

'I'm Still Here' Is the Top Rated Best Picture Nominee on Rotten Tomatoes