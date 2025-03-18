Hot off its Oscar win, the Brazilian hit I'm Still Here has now accomplished a major goal at the global box office. Not only is it the highest-grossing Brazilian film of the post-pandemic era, it's now also the third-biggest Brazilian film in global box office history. I'm Still Here broke box office records in its home country last year, before being rolled out internationally. It rode a wave of positive buzz all the way to three nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, becoming the first Brazilian film in history to score a Best Picture nod. It's a coveted achievement that typically results in a box office bump.

And that's exactly what I'm Still Here witnessed. With $6 million domestically and $20 million from Brazil, the film's cumulative global haul now sits at $36 million. I'm Still Here is still playing in only 25 global territories, which isn't a lot. For context, the romantic drama Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is playing in nearly 80 territories worldwide, and it didn't even secure a theatrical release in North America. I'm Still Here now trails only My Mom is a Character 2 and Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within on the all-time list of the highest-grossing Brazilian films.

Directed by Walter Salles and starring Fernanda Torres as a woman who deals with life after the disappearance of her dissident husband, I'm Still Here recently overtook Salles' own Central Station at the domestic box office, becoming the second-biggest Brazilian movie in domestic box office history. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Best Screenplay honor for Salles. I'm Still Here subsequently earned three Oscar nominations, winning the Best International Feature honor.

'I'm Still Here' Opened to Critical Acclaim