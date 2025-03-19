Besides being an Oscar-winning classic already, I'm Still Here is also a great window into Brazilian culture—especially music. Its soundtrack was handpicked by director Walter Salles with editor Affonso Gonçalves and writers Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega, and features one of the country's best diss tracks ever: Juca Chaves' "Take Me Back to Piauí." This may go over people's heads, however, because it's such a contagiously fun and upbeat song, it barely feels as 1960s Brazil's own "Not Like Us." It's actually just as sharp as the Kendrick Lamar song, but much funnier for its irreverent tone, and the story behind it is as fascinating as the one in the movie.

‘Take Me Back to Piauí’ Plays During One of ‘I’m Still Here’s Happiest Scenes

The 1960s were a great time for Brazilian music, despite the country's political context. On April 1st, 1964, a military junta took over through a coup (although they swear it was on March 31st, for obvious reasons), and that ushered in a whole era of protest songs against the new dictatorial regime. Some of those are present in I'm Still Here, like Erasmo Carlos' "É Preciso Dar Um Jeito, Meu Amigo," but, in Brazil, even the happiest and most upbeat songs often contain powerful messages, like "Take Me Back to Piauí."

This song plays during Veroca's (Valentina Herszage) farewell party, when the Paiva family is united at home dancing and having fun before she goes on a brief trip to England. It's strange listening to it for the first time, because, although the rhyme is great, Piauí isn't usually people's first choice when choosing a destination in Brazil. In the 1960s, it was one of the poorest states in the country, so why would anyone want to be taken back there? Beautiful as it is, it doesn't make much sense. Unless you're Juca Chaves.

This Song Is the Culmination of a Clash Between Juca Chaves and Jorge Ben Jor