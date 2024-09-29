The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks to Walter Salles, Fernanda Torres, and Selton Mello about I'm Still Here at TIFF 2024.

Director Walter Salles' (The Motorcycle Diaries) I'm Still Here celebrated its North American Premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. It's based on an inspiring true story of a family's resistance against Brazil's military dictatorship. It opens up with a warm and loving household which turns tense as the patriarch, played by Selton Mello, is exiled and the matriarch, played by Fernanda Torres, is imprisoned for 12 days as officials try to convince her to incriminate friends and family. Torres' Eunice comes out a different woman, determined to fight back against the dictatorship that has such a suffocating grip on the country while balancing this with her responsibilities and love for her children.

During TIFF 2024, Collider's Perri Nemiroff sat down with Salles, Torres, and Mello to discuss the personal inspirations behind the film and their determination to capture real emotions. They talk about admiring the woman whose story had remained untold for so long, learning directing tips from each other, and their experience being long-time collaborators. Hear about this straight from the cast and crew of I'm Still Here in the video above, or read the conversation in transcript form below.

'I'm Still Here' Is About A Family Resisting Dictatorship

"It's an extraordinary celebration of the human spirit, of one's capacity not to bend."

Image via TIFF 2024

PERRI NEMIROFF: I know about your film, but because it is on the film festival circuit, our audience might not know about I'm Still Here just yet. Walter, woudl you mind doing the honors and giving a brief synopsis?

WALTER SALLES: We are with a family. We are in 1970 in Brazil. A very unique family — their house is open to the street, they have friends everywhere. As the country is undergoing a military dictatorship, to live, to listen to music, to exchange ideas was a form of resistance for that family. We are with that family, and then in a certain moment, something happens, and the whole situation shifts. The film becomes a film about the reinvention of the mother of that family. It's an extraordinary celebration of the human spirit, of one's capacity not to bend and to confront something that seems to be larger than you but perhaps isn't. It was really a labor of love that we did for seven years.

I did want to ask you about the wait between your last film as a feature fiction director and this one here. I think it was 12 years. Why the long wait and why particularly the return to that with this story at this particular time?

SALLES: First, I love to drift documentaries in between fiction films. I did a few documentaries in between, and then the pandemic came. And then something really important — we're from Brazil, and, for four years, we had a regime that didn't allow for cinema to exist. We had four years of silence. This would be the first part of the answer. I think that the most important one is that it takes time to find a story that was so moving for us as this one. It takes time to find something that is so special that you want to embrace it and completely forget that life exists. It was an extraordinary immersion for all of us.

Walter Salles Met the Family Who Inspired 'I'm Still Here'

Image via Photagonist at TIFF 2024

Walter, you want to do the true events justice, but you're also adapting it to a film. As fans of your work, we want to see your eye bring the story to screen your way, so what space did you find in the true story that made you think, "I have a unique way to bring this to screen?"

SALLES: I had the luck and the privilege to meet that family. I was in that house and what I remember from it was the extraordinary vitality of it. I didn't want, with the help of incredible actors, just to reenact the life of those characters. I wanted to invite the spectator to be part of that family and to sense what they were sensing with the same urgency as they were feeling. I think that the camera is very organic to that kind of life that bubbles in there. Once destiny shifts everything, I also wanted you to feel the longing for the one person that will be missed in that family. The film is all constructed in between those two moments — a moment of complete light and joy and then the fact that we're missing somebody.

I really wanted to relay the sense of how we deal with absence and how we can re-invent ourselves. That changed, completely, the film grammar that we used. We worked chronologically. We worked in film, in 35mm, because it was really important to get the texture of the time. We wanted to bring the improvisational quality of Super 8 family films in it. That was an incredible injection of life in the narrative. We had actors that really reinvented that story every single day. It was a set in which at every end of the day it felt that we were reaching something new, something that transcended what we were looking for. That's a very rare little miracle. We went from one little miracle to the next.

I love that. I have so much I want to follow up on right now.

Fernanda and Selton, again, there's great weight to this material, so I have to imagine it's intimidating, and it can be challenging to find the confidence in yourself that you are the right artist to bring these people to screen. Was there a particular moment in prep or on set when you felt that in yourself?

FERNANDA TORRES: Perfect. That was it. When Walt invited me, I said, “My god, I cannot disappoint him, her, Marcelo [Rubens Paiva].” Because this is a story based on a book. It's the story of Marcelo, who is a young boy in the movie. One day, he writes his own story. We all knew about who inspired him and what happened, but not in detail. This woman was always hidden in a way because she never felt the need to be recognized for what she was and what she did. It took many years for her son to write a book where he says the real heroine of the family is her. That stayed in silence. It's a revolutionary, this woman! And in a very private way.

All of these do not act in clichés, do not do the crime scenes and the melodrama scenes of trying to really reach a real emotion, something honest. When I saw the movie for the first time, I said, "We all look so honest." This is really rare. And I think we got there because Walter created this real house. Sometimes, I tell him it's a documentary; it's not even a movie. At the end, when you see the real pictures, you feel like you saw those people, and this is Walter's way of doing it. It was one year with her under my skin, and very powerful.

Image via Photagonist at TIFF 2024

I'm so glad you're able to recognize that quality in your own film. I always wonder, as the artist making it, can you see what we feel while taking yourself out of the experience of having made it?

TORRES: I felt it as a spectator. Only now do I understand, as we are talking about it. Is there a better metaphor for cinema? You were young, and this house just closed the doors, closed the windows, and it took you a lifetime to reopen it and project it to us. It's the projection of your own memory. This is cinema. It's a special movie.

Selton Mello Learned More About Filmmaking From Salles

"To be simple is the highest form of expression."

Image via Photagonist at TIFF 2024

SELTON MELLO: It's beautiful, this part of the process. It's interesting because we start to talk about what you did, which is the basis of therapy too. Then you start to realize new levels of what you did. I'm a big fan of Walter, and it's so touching. I'm a filmmaker, too, and I learned a lot as a director during this process. Because to be simple is the highest form of expression, and this is what Walter did with this film. To be simple, it's so hard, and you have to be a real maestro to do that.

Is there anything you saw him do that you want to back-pocket and take to your next film, perhaps a particular technique or strategy he uses to direct his actors?

MELLO: Yes, I learned a lot. I don't know how to use these new tools that I got from Walter. At the end of the day, it's humanity. What is so beautiful is what he takes off. It's marvelous. When I watched the film, it was terrifying at first because I did the sunny part of the film. When I watched the film, it was a great audience because then I saw her suffering, the process, and the fight for justice. It was heartbreaking to watch. In a cinematic way, I saw what Walter had taken off. It's very precise, very delicate. The whole film is that he did, but it's beautiful what he got here. I'm an actor in the film and a big fan of the film.

'I'm Still Here's Cast Embraced the Family on a Whole New Level

"How was it to be in that family in which to live was a form of resistance in an oppressive society?"

Image via TIFF 2024

You brought up the fact that there was opportunity to improv and find magic in the moment on set. For each of you, can you recall a time on set when something changed in a way you didn't expect while taking the material from script to screen?

TORRES: So many moments. I remember we shot the happy part of the family, and it was really happy. It was like, as I said, a documentary because they are all our friends, and we love that family, the children. And one day, the windows were closed. As an actress, I started to think, "My god, I'm really missing him, Selton, my friend. I'm really missing the son in this house."

There is one scene with a girl when they are moving from the house to change cities to go to São Paulo. This young girl, it was her first movie and nine years old, and I know the feeling. When I did my first movie, the last day of shooting, when you realize that it's over, it's like you want to keep it and at the same time, you have that huge experience! It's another universe and suddenly it's over. She was seated, looking to the house, people removing the furniture, and it was her, and it was, at the same time, the character. It happened a lot in the movie. It was that girl, for the first time, had the actress experience that was seeing the whole thing vanishes, and it was also the character. It's full of this in the movie.

The whole ensemble here is exceptional. It goes back to how you were describing things before, so incredibly raw and honest, and it immediately makes me feel like everything about their existence in the moment, but also their history as a family, is real and full in the film.

SALLES: There's something that has to do, also, with the fact that, for all of us, it was not about just reenacting characters. It really was about allowing life to surface and capture those moments of truth somehow. It was not about reenactment, but it was about being able to live in the logic of those characters. This is what allowed us to improvise, this is what allowed the young actors to embrace lines and tell them in a different form because there was such comfort in this living-ness, this fact of being there-ness. This is what I would love to do is really to somehow relay the sensation.

Image via PHotagonist at TIFF 2024

I had the luck to live with that family, to be in that family when I was 13 years old. I somehow wanted to invite the spectator to go through the same experience. How was it to be in that family in which to live was a form of resistance in an oppressive society? How is it to be part of that family when something abrupt and violent alters the whole existence of that family and obliges everyone in that family to redefine itself? It was really a film about that. It was in this sense, very different from Central Station, which came from an original story that I had, or The Motorcycle Diaries, which was based on the book. This was also based on the book, but it was blended with a personal experience. The fact that I had been in the house that was brought back to life.

Somehow, you don't direct in the same manner. Somehow, you're not informed by the same, just purely conceptual ideas. There's something that comes in a really subjective manner and somehow finds its way on the screen. It's hard even to describe this by words, because it transcends it. I believe that a lot of what we live in a film reaches — somehow it's on the neg-prints, it's there on the screen. It reaches that in a non-verbal manner. A lot of what we did has to do with that.

Fernanda Torres and Salles Are Long-time Collaborators

"This is our film of our maturity."

Image via Photagonist at TIFF 2024

I wanted to make sure to touch on your long-standing collaboration together. In general, in this business, I love forcing longtime collaborators to give each other flowers. Again, you've worked together before, but is there anything you saw the other do on this set that made even you go, “My god, I knew you were talented, but I never realized you were capable of that?"

TORRES: We did the movie of our youth. Foreign Land [Terra Estrangeira] was like a young movie. He was doing stunts with me, driving cars with me. We were young — we went to Africa just to do one shot in the Cape Verde Islands. We were really young, you see.

SALLES: So young that the film didn't make it to the TIFF at that point. [Laughs]

TORRES: Walter, I think in that movie, realized what kind of director he was. He said, "I want a small team, like a documentary, and I wanna be free." He was founded in that film. That film was when I started to think I could write, because after that, I wrote books, I wrote articles in newspapers, and I became a writer there. Because he called Daniela Thomas, who is also in this movie as a fixer. She's like an associated producer. Daniela worked with me in theater, and she co-directed Foreign Land with Walter. Walter took Daniela from the theater, and she wrote the script with the actors.

We started to be a family in that movie. We were young. [Laughs] We did another movie later, but it was not as important as Foreign Land. And then I thought I would never meet him again. I was doing so much comedy on television that I thought, "I have seen too much," that I would never go back to him. When he invited me, I was like, "Are you sure, Walter?" Then this is our film of our maturity. Me as an actress, him as a director. There is nothing pushy in this movie, not in acting, not in directing. We, again, were pals, were very close, and mature. It's very moving, very moving to be back and it's still beautiful.

Salles Threw Away Three Pages of the Script at the End of 'I'm Still Here'

Image via Photagonist at TIFF 2024

SALLES: I think that this is a film about family, above all, but made by a film family. With Fernanda, we had this incredible initial experience, a film shot in free form. We reinvented that film every single day, and Fernanda, I call her co-author of the film.

TORRES: That one I accept.

SALLES: You accept. [Laughs] At the end of that film, just before shooting the very last scene, Fernanda was listening to music just to get in the mood of the last scene. It was a very dramatic scene because her companion in the film had been shot and was in between life and death, and she's driving to try to bring him to where he wanted to go. Originally, we had three pages of screenplay and Fernanda was singing this and then suddenly it dawned on me that the song should be the end — she should sing to him. So, we completely altered it. Screenwriters shouldn't hear this, but we threw away three pages of the screenplay — that we had written, so that was okay. [Laughs] We completely reinvented that end.

This film, now that we did, I'm Still Here, we didn't go in that direction, but in the opposite. We tried to work to find the essence of every single scene. Jean-Luc Godard, the extraordinary French director who had great sentences for everything, he says that cinema is about subtraction, is how much you can really find the essential quality of every single scene. Fernanda truly captured that. Selton, as well. In every scene, there's no trick. There's just the essence of the scene. They both elevated the film to a level that I thought it should have, but I never dreamed that it could be at that level. So yes, you are co-author of the film because you went beyond what I thought we would be.

MELLO: Just to give my note on that, it was a fun fact, or a moving fact, that I was young, too, and I was in New York maybe in ‘96. It was my first trip out of Brazil. I was full of dreams, living this experience to know a new culture, and then I saw in the newspaper that Foreign Land was in an art house, a very special thing. Then I went there and I bought my ticket by myself. Then I watched Foreign Land in New York alone. I was like, "Wow, what a beautiful film. What a great meditation on my country. What a great cinematic experience. Someday, I wanna work with these guys." I'm here.

