Directed by The Motorcycle Diaries and Central Station's Walter Salles, Brazil's entry in the Best International Feature Film race — as well as a welcome but unexpected nominee for Best Picture — I'm Still Here is a movie about horror, tragedy, and resilience. Taking place in one of the darkest periods of the South American country's history, I'm Still Here tells the story of a woman whose husband is taken away never to be brought back by a bloodthirsty regime, and how she must manage her own pain and her children's in order to keep on living after facing such despair. The star of the picture is Fernanda Torres, a renowned Brazilian performer who is also aiming for a spot in the Best Actress category, having won the prize at the Cannes International Film Festival and, more recently, at the Golden Globes.

While awards are fun and give recognition to films, the importance of I'm Still Here doesn't necessarily rely on how many prizes it will take home. I'm Still Here, which is currently playing in American theaters, is also helping to shed light on an important part of history. After all, the story told by I'm Still Here is not only real but also a glimpse into the cruelty of the Brazilian military dictatorship, one supported by right-wing leaders such as former president Jair Bolsonaro. Torres' Eunice Paiva was one of the central figures in the fight for the so-called "disappeared," people murdered by the regime who were never officially declared dead. That scene in I'm Still Here in which she receives her husband's death certificate 25 years after his demise, in 1996? Yeah, that very much happened.

What Was the Brazilian Military Dictatorship Depicted in 'I'm Still Here'?