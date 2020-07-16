‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Images Reveal Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Mindfuck

If you’re not hyped for I’m Thinking of Ending Things, let me lay out the facts: Charlie Kaufman and his weird enigma brain made his first live-action film in more than 10 years for Netflix, the streaming service that so often lets filmmakers do whatever the heck, with Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley at the front of it. EW just dropped the first images today, and in classic Kaufman fashion they’re not overtly strange in any way but you can just feel something…more going on.

The Synecdoche, New York director almost exclusively traffics in mindfucks, whether he means to or not. “I don’t set out to do a mindfuck,” he told EW. “I’m not setting out to do something that ‘tops’ some sort of brainteaser I might have done before. But there’s no question that I’m trying to build on the stuff that I’ve already done.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is, undoubtedly, a mindfuck. Based on the acclaimed novel by Iain Reid, the film sees Jake (Plemons) driving his girlfriend (Buckley) to his childhood home to meet his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). If you’re unfamiliar with the book, just rest assured that things start off wonky and build into a full-on breakdown of memory, reality, and time that revolves around the simple idea of showing a significant other where you grew up.

“The house represents the imagined interaction between someone you bring home to your parents — that panic that is twoheaded at that point,” Kaufman said. “You’re worried about what they’re going to think about your parents, and you’re always worried about what your parents are going to think of them.”

Check out the images below. I’m Thinking of Ending Things debuts on Netflix on September 4. For more on the film, here’s Plemons teasing its “psychological torture“.