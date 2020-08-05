‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Poster Sets the Mood for Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Movie

I’m thinking the official poster for Netflix’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things is most excellent. The upcoming movie is adapted from the 2016 Ian Reid novel of the same name, is written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, and sees Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis making up the core cast. I’m Thinking of Ending Things also marks the end of a five-year directing gap for Kaufman following 2015’s Anomalisa.

The poster for I’m Thinking of Ending Things sets one heck of a tone for a movie we’ll be able to watch beginning September 4. Buckley, who plays the unnamed girlfriend of Plemons’ Jake, is featured on the poster. The actor stares into the middle distance, holding a glass of wine as if in the midst of a toast before dinner. Behind her is an overwhelming swarm of patterned wallpaper, curtains, and lighting. The warm glow of weirdness washing over the poster seems to echo the images from I’m Thinking of Ending Things released just a few weeks ago.

Folks curious to see more will be pleased to know a trailer for the Kaufman-directed pic is coming tomorrow on Thursday, August 6. It will be nice to get an even better look at this movie, which has mostly been kept under wraps. If you’ve read Reid’s novel, you may have a good idea of the twists and turns awaiting the doomed young couple played by Buckley and Plemons. If you don’t, never fear, I won’t spoil it for you. What I will say is that I’m very much looking forward to this Kaufman newness and I’m looking forward even more to watching Buckley, Plemons, Collette, and Thewlis perform Kaufman’s script and under his direction.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things arrives on Netflix on September 4. Check out the official poster featuring Jessie Buckley below. For more, check out our roundup of the best movies on Netflix right now.

