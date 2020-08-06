‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Trailer Finally Reveals Charlie Kaufman’s Moody Netflix Movie

Netflix has released the official trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things. The new Netflix movie is adapted from the 2016 Iain Reid novel of the same name. It also happens to be written and directed by the one and only Charlie Kaufman, with this being the first live-action movie he’s directed in over 10 (yes, 10!) years.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things has been filed under the genre categories of “drama,” “horror,” and “thriller” over on IMDb, and it’s not hard to see why. Pulling from Reid’s equally freaky novel, I’m Thinking of Ending Things follows an unnamed woman (Jessie Buckley) as she accompanies her boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons), on a trip back to his childhood home to meet his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). Meeting the parents is weird enough, but Jake’s girlfriend soon discovers there is something way, way weird about Jake’s parents and the town where he’s from.

As revealed in the some of the images from and poster for I’m Thinking of Ending Things, there’s more than meets the eye with this world and soon, Jake’s girlfriend will discover she might have some unusual ties to it she never knew she had. Fans of Kaufman (me included) might have suspected this kind of story would be the perfect kind of material for the writer/director. But damn, this trailer makes it clear this is a match made in heaven. From the persistent shaking of Jake’s dog to Collette go back into unsettling mom territory to the mysteriously aging Mr. Thewlis, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is absolutely going to deliver on surprise twists and freaky reveals.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things arrives on Netflix on September 4. Check out the official poster featuring Jessie Buckley below. For more, check out our roundup of the best movies on Netflix right now.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.