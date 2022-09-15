If you're lucky enough to find a friend that connects with you on a nearly-spiritual level, it can feel like an otherworldly experience. Like you've found a kindred spirit that you've interlocked with from some other realm. But what if your best friend was actually extraterrestrial? And not in an E.T. way either. Like, you thought your best friend was a human this whole time, but then you suddenly found out that they don't belong to this world. They came from another planet, in fact, and you've formed a friendship that's truly out-of-this-world.

Well, that's loosely the plot that's connected to I'm Totally Fine, the feature debut of music video director Brandon Dermer. Centered around a woman, played by Jillian Bell, who embarks on a solo road trip to clear her head after the sudden death of her dear best friend, played by Natalie Morales, our mourning protagonist discovers that her recently-departed friend is actually alive, and not of planet Earth either. And in the next 48 hours, they will embark on a string of events that will allow them to reflect on their time together and party through some rollicking times. Indeed, this wacky best friend road trip-party adventure alien romp boasts an original premise and a very unique spin on a few familiar genres. And we don't have long to wait to see if this sci-fi comedy lives up to its intriguing promise. As it was recently announced, I'm Totally Fine will hit theaters, on-demand, and digital in early November.

Also starring Blake Anderson, Harvey Guillen, and Kyle Newacheck, who also produces, I'm Totally Fine is penned by American Dad! writer Alisha Ketry and features a number of TV talents lending their skills to the big screen. Certainly, given the absurdity of this premise, it's easy to see how this movie will capture the zany charm of Workaholics and What We Do in the Shadows, while also capturing some unexpectedly heartfelt and poignant moments (one hopes, at least) shared between two lifelong friends celebrating an unexpected and totally far-out reunion. Certainly, the potential is there for such a balance.

Of course, with a movie that's balancing as many off-beat tones as this one, it's hard to know for sure if it will stick the landing, especially with a first-time feature filmmaker at the helm. But Dermer has made some impressionable and memorable music videos in the past. One of my favorites, which I'll include a link to below, is "A New Beginning" by Wolfie's Just Fine, which showcases his sharp talent for blending horror and romance in a dynamic, personal way. Should he be able to channel that energy in film form, we could have a spunky, charming movie here. Of course, we'll simply have to wait to see how it fares.

I'm Totally Fine will be released in theaters, digitally, and on-demand on November 4th.

