I'm Totally Fine, an upcoming sci-fi comedy film produced by Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck has just received a new official trailer and poster. The film stars Workaholics alumnae Jillian Bell as a grieving woman who encounters a version of her late best friend who claims to be an extraterrestrial. In addition to Bell, I'm Totally Fine stars Natalie Morales, Blake Anderson, Harvey Guillén, and Newacheck.

The new trailer, which showcases the film's black comedy, begins with Bell's Vanessa bluntly telling a party planner about the passing of her best friend and business partner Jennifer (Morales). When Vanessa decides to take a little getaway vacation by herself to deal with the loss privately, she stumbles upon Jennifer alive, drinking from a bottle of olive oil. "Jennifer" proceeds to give Vanessa an otherworldly PowerPoint presentation of sorts about how she is not Jennifer, but an "extraterrestrial" that has taken Jennifer's form. Apprehensive at first, Vanessa begins to attempt to better her life while entertaining the alien doppelganger of her late best friend, who she isn't even sure is real. As the trailer continues, it becomes evident that I'm Totally Fine will be a zany and heartfelt exploration of grief and friendship.

The official poster for I'm Totally Fine is as trippy as the film's premise. The poster depicts the two lead characters of the film sitting in a bathtub together. The bathtub appears to be floating above the ground, and above it is a beam of light from an alien spacecraft. The poster features the tagline "Friendship Takes Many Forms."

I'm Totally Fine is directed by debut filmmaker Brandon Dermer from a script by Alisha Ketry. Ketry is known for writing episodes of the shows American Dad! and Fuller House. Jonas Dolkart serves as a producer alongside Newacheck. The film holds a runtime of one hour and 23 minutes and is not rated.

I'm Totally Fine will be available in theaters, on-demand, and digital on November 4. Check out the official trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for I'm Totally Fine: