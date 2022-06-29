'I’m With Her' will reunite Danielle Fishel with Mark Blutman, who served as co-executive producer on 'Boy Meets World'.

Actress Danielle Fishel, well-known for playing Topanga in the beloved Boy Meets World series and its spin-off sequel Girl Meets World, has partnered with co-executive Mark Blutman to create a middle school comedy titled I’m With Her, Deadline reports.

This comedy about two middle schoolers, Ali and Atlas, brings opposites together to form an unlikely friendship. Ali is an influencer who creates fluff content with little to no substance while Atlas' content consists of better material but lacks the same popularity; the two then team up to share each other's strengths. Atlas provides a knowledgeable voice on social issues for Ali with the understanding that he will be included in the success of her online show '3 Minutes With Ali'.

I’m With Her is not the first creative collaboration involving both Blutman and Fishel. While Fishel starred in Boy Meets World, Blutman served as co-executive producer of the show. He also went on to work on Girl Meets World for Disney Channel in 2014, with the series ending in 2017.

RELATED: 'Boy Meets World' Rewatch Podcast Coming Soon From Stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle

Blutman is also expected to write the pilot episode with Myles Warden and Capri Sampson, who are also set to write Wings of Fire, an upcoming animated series for Netflix. Blutman and Fishel will executive produce I’m With Her with Wonder Street’s Greg Weiss alongside Eric Gaunard, and Paradiso Films. Fishel will serve as director as well.

Fishel got her start in acting by making small appearances on shows like Full House and in films like Harry and the Hendersons. In 1993, she finally starred in her breakthrough role in Boy Meets World. Originally meant to be a small one-time role, Fishel's character, Topanga, was so well received that she was upgraded to a series regular after a year. She would reprise the role for the show’s sequel series Girl Meets World.

It's only right that two such influential and well-established creatives should take charge of a modern yet classically-approached production. Speaking with Deadline about I’m With Her, Blutman mentioned the impact of social media, stating:

Social media drives our world and the metric for measuring the value of someone’s status are likes and follows and so it becomes easy for young kids to lose themselves.

Fishel also spoke about the impact of controversial topics nowadays and how I’m With Her will touch on those topics in a classic fashion, saying:

It’s a critical time as kids are faced with all sorts of hot button topics like social injustice, gun control, gender equality, race, politics, LGBTQ issues, a pandemic and Mark and I both share the passion and belief that these kids need to be talked to now more than ever and so our goal is to deliver what shows of the 90’s mastered– Positive messaging hidden within humor, delivered by young characters audiences can relate to and admire.

This show is tailor-made for today’s middle school-aged kids, and it’ll be interesting to see what the show’s creators do with it. Not to mention the fact that it’ll be awesome to see Fishel and Blutman's work appear on our screens once more.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on I'm With Her.