Bleecker Street has released the trailer for I’m Your Man, an upcoming German sci-fi romance that asks what we would do if our perfect partner could be made in a factory. The film will be released in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington, D.C. theaters on September 24.

The trailer of I’m Your Man introduces us to Alma (Maren Eggert), a woman that’s willing to do whatever it takes to get enough funds for her research. The golden opportunity comes through a strange experiment in which Alma must share her life with Tom (Dan Stevens), a robot tailored to every women’s desire — at least according to marketing pools. The experiment aims to try out a new Artificial Intelligence which can theoretically reproduce human behavior to perfection. However, Alma is not exactly pleased to take part in the experiment. Even if Tom is romantic, honest, and always eager to do the house chores, Alma knows she’s living with a robot, which is disturbing — at least until Alma starts to connect with Tom and question the nature of human existence.

I’m Your Man director Maria Schrader wrote the movie’s script with Jan Schomburg, from a short story by Emma Braslavsky. I’m Your Man also stars Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck, Jürgen Tarrach, Henriette Richter-Röhl, and Monika Oschek.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For three weeks she is required to live with Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her, tailored to her character and needs. I’m Your Man is a playful romance about relationships, love, and what it means to be human in the modern age.

