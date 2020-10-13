‘I’m Your Woman’ Trailer Teases Julia Hart’s ’70s-Set Crime Drama Starring Rachel Brosnahan

Director Julia Hart has wowed us with her work in Miss Stevens, Fast Color, and, most recently, this year’s Stargirl. Now, we’ve been gifted with not one but two 2020 releases from Hart, the second being I’m Your Woman starring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan. Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for I’m Your Woman this week. Over the course of the trailer, we’re teased with a story about a young woman and 1970s housewife whose life is upended when her thief husband disappears and she’s forced to go on the run.

I’m already a big, big fan of Hart’s work as both a director and writer (she’s co-written all of her films with husband Jordan Horowitz serving as a co-writer). Pound for pound, there’s no voice or eye quite like Hart’s working in movies today, which makes her female-centric stories so fascinating to watch on the big screen. The trailer for I’m Your Woman promises to follow the pattern Hart has established with her previous movies as we follow Jean’s (Brosnahan) new and uncertain life in the wake of her thief husband’s (Locke & Key star Bill Heck) disappearance from her life. Jean, now saddled with caring for their baby, is told she’ll be shepherded to safety by an associate of her husband’s (Arinzé Kene, How to Build a Girl). But Jean doesn’t know who to trust or for how long this new life of hers spent on the run from her husband’s enemies — including law enforcement — will last.

I’m Your Woman opens in select theaters on December 4 before launching on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what new movies and TV are coming to Prime Video in October.

And here is the official poster for I’m Your Woman:

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.