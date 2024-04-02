The Big Picture Get your hands on a copy of Imaginary on Blu-ray and DVD on May 14.

Critics may not have been impressed with Imaginary, but it's still a fun addition for horror film enthusiasts and collectors.

Embrace the spectacle of horror films like Imaginary and enjoy the outrageous concepts often found in Blumhouse productions.

No need to imagine what it would be like to have a copy of Jeff Wadlow’s horror film of your very own. Imaginary is slated to release on Blu-ray and DVD on May 14, 2024. After a short run in theaters and a rush to VOD, the movie is ready for public consumption. This trend occurs more and more recently, even when films have a theatrical run. Imaginary was first released to the masses on March 8 and already has a physical release not a month later.

This release may have more to do with the film’s reception than anything else. Powerhouses like Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two stay in the theater for months, but little Blumhouse films may not get the same treatment. Collider gave the film a startling 2/10 after its release and had a lot to say about the quality of the film. Rotten Tomatoes had a similar takeaway, with only 24% as of this writing. Even so, there is some merit to purchasing these types of genre films to view in the privacy of your own home.

Schlocky Horror Films Like ‘Imaginary’ Are Still Fun

Image via Blumhouse

Whether viewers have already experienced the end of Imaginary in theaters or are just intrigued by the prospect of seeing it for the first time, the film may be a worthwile addition to your collection. It follows in the footsteps of films that are begging to be cult classics, such as The Pope’s Exorcist or any one of The Nun films.

Horror is largely a genre of spectacle, and there is entertainment to be derived from that. There is a reason why Russell Crowe’s accent in the aforementioned Pope’s Exorcist is fun. Discussing these films is a pastime in itself. Seeing Valak’s origins in The Nun wasn’t something anyone was dying to see, but these films keep coming out, and audiences keep flocking to them. What Imaginary lacks in a high critics' score, it more than makes up for in outrageous concepts that are part of the Blumhouse brand. Pick up a copy of Imaginary when it releases in stores on May 14.