Sometimes, a movie comes along that's so uneventful and lazy that you shouldn't worry about even going. You should take whatever warnings come your way, hop back in the car, and forget that you ever wanted to go to the movies in the first place. The latest bore fest in horror goes to Blumhouse's latest, a little picture called Imaginary. It's hard to... "imagine" that many people will be all that jazzed about this one. Do not let the prospect of a spooky teddy bear entice you into spending your hard-earned cash. Barely anything happens in this film's hour and 44-minute runtime. You'd be better off venturing out for another round of spice huffing and calling it a day.

However, if curiosity has got an absolute death grip on you and you can't help but wonder what could come at the end of this dollar-bin horror movie, then the answer that you will receive is a bit of a doozy. Imaginary is one of the more ambitious low-budget movies that Blumhouse has put out. You don't think that it will ever actually aim to make much of its imagination-based parameters, but in order to get to the bottom of what's going on with Chauncey the teddy bear, director Jeff Wadlow takes us deep into the imaginations of Jessica (DeWanda Wise) and Alice (Pyper Braun). And if you'd made it this far, you might have some questions regarding the film's lackluster ending.

'Imaginary' Should Be a Campy Horror Comedy, But It Takes Itself Too Seriously

Imaginary follows Jessica and her family as they move back into her childhood home. Upon returning, her stepdaughter, Alice, discovers her old teddy bear, Chauncey, in the basement (never a good sign) and grows deeply attached to it. Not only does she grow fond of her new toy, but she develops and interacts with an imaginary friend that is embodied by Chauncey. It doesn't take long for this common childhood experience to turn sinister. Alice and her bear's games quickly go from simple tea time to unexpected acts of violence. Now, Jessica has to save her stepdaughter before things go too far and figure out what is going on with her childhood toy. If you're able to take this premise with a grain of salt, then you might have some fun with it. However, Imaginary is, sadly, much more interested in being a grim horror experience. than offering the audience any sort of enjoyable entertainment. And it doesn't even achieve the grim part.

The Last 30 Minutes of 'Imaginary' Go in an Ambitious Direction

Imaginary doesn't put in much effort for a good deal of its runtime, but in the last 30 minutes, things actually start to go in a... somewhat interesting direction. In this final stretch, Alice is taken by Chauncey into the "Never Ever," an alternate dimension of sorts that is made up by the collective imaginations of the world, and presumably looks however each individual person sees it. This could be a cool change of pace, but it just looks like the set of a local TV station. After realizing that Alice is interacting with a spirit of sorts that Jessica also had traumatic childhood experiences with, she, her other stepdaughter, Taylor (Taegan Burns), and their creepy neighbor, Gloria (Betty Buckley), venture into the Never Ever to find the missing child and take her home. While they are there, Gloria attempts to trap all of them in this dimension so that they can have unlimited access to their imaginations, only to be killed a moment later by a mostly unseen and tentacled force (in a lame off-screen death).

Taylor ends up straying away from Jessica and finds Alice, who is in the presence of a giant, vicious-looking bear that we can only assume to be another form of Chauncey. The two kids soon regroup with their stepmother and fall through the floor of the Never Ever into a recreation of the kid's old apartment. Here, they meet a sinister version of their estranged mother, Samantha (Alix Angelis), who tries to get the kids to turn against Jessica so that they will stay with her in the Never Ever. Instead of listening to her, they use the fact that they have the power to control their own imaginations, defeating Samantha.

Jessica, Alice, and Taylor make it back to their home world after confronting Samantha. Soon after, they visit Jessica's father, Ben (Samuel Salary), at the nursing home that he's staying in, only for her to realize that she never truly escaped the Never Ever after all. These alternative versions of her family members are shown with beady, teddy bear-like eyes. Jessica is then pulled back to her dimension for real this time by Alice and Taylor. Upon leaving the Never Ever, she looks into Chauncey's eyes and sees all of the world's imagination. Before Chauncey can kill her at this moment, Alice starts a fire that holds him off and burns the house down in the process. While we're led to believe that this is the end of Chauncey, the final shot of the film finds another young kid telling an adult that his imaginary friend is real. The camera holds on his teddy bear, implying that this evil spirit will return.

Does 'Imaginary' Set Up a Sequel?

So, it appears that Chauncey's ultimate plan was to use Alice and her imagination to gain Jessica's attention. Once he had her, Chauncey could feed off of Jessica's imagination and grow in power. This also explains why Jessica felt drawn to move home. Her initial reasoning was that it would be a happy place for her new family to grow up, but there's obviously some sort of supernatural draw that Chauncey put into place that brought her home. So, with the house being destroyed at the end, these three are able to break free of Chauncey's grasp... if only for a brief period of time. Now, we wait for Imaginary 2!

Imaginary might deserve some points for getting so ambitious in its last 30 minutes. That being said, if you're going to market yourself as a horror movie, you can't be all bark with no bite. This movie could have been a campy modern blend of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Poltergeist, but instead, we got what might be the most watered-down and gutless horror experience of the year. While its premise has the potential for a goofy horror comedy cult classic like M3GAN, Imaginary takes itself too seriously and cancels out any possible interesting tone.

