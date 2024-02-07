The Big Picture Blumhouse's newest horror film, Imaginary, will be rated PG-13, potentially disappointing some fans but following a successful trend in recent years.

The film's latest trailer introduces Chauncey, an adorable yet sinister villain who may become the next horror icon from Blumhouse.

Blumhouse has a strong track record in the horror genre and plans to release more films this year, including a remake of Speak No Evil and a reboot of Wolf Man.

March is only a few weeks away, and with that comes the arrival of Blumhouse’s newest supernatural horror film, Imaginary. And it looks like the film will be reaching a wider audience because, according to its latest trailer, the film will officially be rated PG-13 for, "some violent content, drug material and language."

While some fans may express disappointment that another mainstream film of the genre will be playing down its more violent elements for the sake of wider appeal, PG-13 horror has proven to be incredibly lucrative in recent years. The biggest example was last year with the release of M3GAN, which, despite its PG-13 rating, managed to achieve global box office success, earning $181 million worldwide, and becoming a pop-cultural phenomenon.

It’s yet to be determined if Imaginary can conjure up the same level of success that M3GAN did. However, it is worth noting that its latest trailer, which debuted yesterday, does feature the appearance of Chauncey, the villain of the movie, in a fake nostalgia-inspired commercial. With an adorable external appearance hiding its true sinister nature, Chauncey has the potential to be the latest horror icon from Blumhouse’s growing catalog. Added to its intriguing premise that taps into childhood nostalgia and fears, Imaginary could be the perfect horror film for audiences when it hits the big screen this March.

‘Imaginary’ Is Blumhouse’s Latest of a Wave of Horror Films

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary centers on Jessica, played by DeWanda Wise, who returns to her childhood home with her family, where she finds her long-lost childhood teddy bear, Chauncey. While the cute little teddy bear may appear innocent, its evil intentions become more apparent when it begins to bond with Jessica’s stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun). Tom Payne also stars in the film alongside Betty Buckley, Taegen Burns, Matthew Sato, Verónica Falcón, and Dane DiLiegro. Alongside directing and co-writing the film with Greg Erb, Wadlow also serves as a producer on the project alongside Jason Blum.

It should go without saying that Blumhouse is one of the biggest production companies spearheading some of the biggest horror films to the big screen. And there is still plenty for audiences to look forward to this year as the studio plans to release a plethora of additional horror films following Imaginary, beginning with Speak No Evil, a remake of the Danish film of the same name. Also set to be released this year, just in time for Halloween, is Blumhouse’s latest attempt at rebooting a classic Universal Monster with the release of Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man). Until then, horror fans will have to imagine the sinister horror that awaits the big screen when Imaginary debuts next month.

Imaginary haunts the big screen on March 8. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming horror movie below.