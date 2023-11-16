The Big Picture Blumhouse and Lionsgate's trailer for Imaginary offers a uniquely spooky horror experience that taps into the fear of the unknown and the power of imagination.

The film explores the topic of imaginary friends through the creepy attachment Alice forms with a seemingly innocent teddy bear, revealing a greater horror lurking beneath.

Director Jeff Wadlow promises Imaginary is a full-on theatrical experience with terrifying visuals, jump scares, and extraordinary performances, leaving much to the imagination of the viewers.

Blumhouse and Lionsgate are playing with our senses in the first trailer for Imaginary. Viewers in attendance to see Five Nights at Freddy's received an early sneak peek at the new horror flick that teased a uniquely spooky experience preying on the fear of the unknown and the way the imagination can run wild in the right circumstances. Now, the public can get in on the scares with footage that brings nightmares to life and shows the terrors lying beneath the seemingly innocent conjurations of the mind.

Imaginary explores the topic of imaginary friends through Jessica (DeWanda Wise) and her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun). After moving her family back into her childhood home, Jessica begins to notice the almost creepy attachment Alice is forming with a teddy bear named Chauncy they found in the basement. At first, it seems like the usual trappings of childhood innocence, but things start getting real when Alice's games with the eerie bear become more alarming. Jessica finally has enough and steps in only to realize there is some greater horror behind Chauncy than could be expected of a cute little stuffed animal.

Helming the project based on a script he co-wrote with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland is Jeff Wadlow, whose previous directing experience includes The Curse of Bridge Hollow and Truth or Dare. Wadlow wants viewers to know that this film is a bit of a departure into the more experimental with a premise and focus on the imagination and childhood horror that hems a tad closer to something like Skinamarink. This is still a Blumhouse project, though, and, in an interview with Fangoria, he promised Imaginary was a "full-on theatrical experience, with terrifying visuals, big jump scares, and some extraordinary performances from our cast." The trailer is only a small glimpse into this world and, in the spirit of the film, Wadlow encourages viewers to use their imagination to come up with their own terrifying answers. "There is so much more to show... but we’re holding it back, letting you fill in the blanks yourself... because nothing is scarier than your own imagination."

Who Joins DeWanda Wise in 'Imaginary'?

Image via Blumhouse

Wise enters Imaginary fresh off of a blockbuster role in 2022's box office titan Jurassic World: Dominion. Instead of simply starring, however, she's also had a creative impact on Wadlow's film as a producer whom the director said has nailed the feeling of childhood fears. Joining her is a strong cast including the Tony-winning "Voice of Broadway" Betty Buckley who's no stranger to the horror medium with Split and Carrie to her name on the big screen. Rounding out the bunch are Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, and Veronica Falcon.

Imaginary premieres on March 2, 2024, in the U.S. While you wait, check out the trailer below and read our guide to the best new horror films releasing this November for more spooky flicks to watch in the meantime.