The Big Picture March 2024 is a killer month for horror with Imaginary hitting VOD platforms on March 26 for $24.99 to buy and $19.99 to rent.

Blumhouse's Imaginary offers more than expected with strong direction, atmosphere, acting, and themes of repressed trauma.

Despite mixed reviews, Imaginary offers a delightfully eerie genre trip worth a watch for die-hard horror fans.

March has become the first killer month for horror in 2024. While Immaculate and Late Night With the Devil made its scary debut this past weekend, Blumhouse and Lionsgate's Imaginary started the month off in spooky fashion when it hit theaters on March 8. Now, just three weeks after its theatrical release, director Jeff Wadlow’s supernatural trip down memory line is coming to VOD later this week.

Imaginary will be hitting all major VOD platforms on Tuesday, March 26. It will be available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99 USD. If horror fans use Vudu as their platform of choice, the release will also come with an exclusive featurette titled, “Forged by Fire: A Tale of Unbreakable Family Bonds”. While it feels like the theatrical release window is getting smaller every day, especially for the horror genre, it’s at least nice that this smaller horror venture will get a chance to be seen by a wider audience. This VOD release follows the same pattern as Blumhouse’s other 2024 supernatural film Night Swim and Focus Features’ underrated gem Lisa Frankenstein. Like those genre nightmares, Imaginary’s lower box office return probably made it an easy decision for the film to hit digital platforms sooner.

‘Imaginary’ is Classic Blumhouse For Better and For Worse

While one look at Imaginary’s bad Rotten Tomatoes score would tell you that Blumhouse’s latest effort is more inline with things like their Black Christmas remake than saying something more refined like M3GAN, that isn’t entirely the case. This haunting centered around a demon in a creepy teddy bear has more to offer in terms of its direction, atmosphere, and acting. In particular, DeWanda Wise and Tomas Payne brought a lot of weight to this larger-than-life scenario. At its core, this is a ridiculous film with mainstream staple jump scare and Imaginary’s corny marketing definitely played into it. However, the themes of repressed trauma do enough to keep this an engaging and delightfully eerie genre trip. Blumhouse, in the last number of years, has been criticized for catering too much to the mainstream moviegoer. Yet they often don’t get credit when they subvert those expectations to scary good effect. Imaginary and Chauncey may lie in the middle of those two spectrums, but that doesn’t stop it from being worth the watch if you’re a die-hard fan of the genre.

Chauncey Demands You to Watch

Even though Imaginary makes its way to VOD tomorrow, the film is still in theaters.