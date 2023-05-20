The summer is the perfect time to attend a concert, belting your heart out to some of your favorite songs to battle the heat. And now, Hulu will give audiences the opportunity of doing that from the comfort on their own home, as they are set to release Imagine Dragons: Live From Las Vegas on July 14. The presentation is rather special for the group, given how they were originally formed in that city, setting the stage for an intimate show filled with their biggest hits. The network itself is describing the presentation as "a love letter to the band and the city that helped make them one of the biggest acts in the world".

The concert will be a part of Imagine Dragon's "Mercury Tour", which is still currently selling out venues across the world. Speaking about the band's international reach, the special presentation will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories at a later date. While it hasn't been announced when other countries will be able to enjoy the magic Imagine Dragon's music can provide, the summer is long, and there might be a possibility for the whole world to make of this concert an enjoyable experience for the whole family. It doesn't matter if you've been a fan of the group ever since it was formed in 2008 or if you're joining the fun now, the show will make sure tom impress anyone who watches it.

The documentary is directed and produced by Matt Eastin and executive produced by Mac Reynolds, Turner Pope, John Janick, and Steve Berman and features band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman. This wouldn't be the first time Imagine Dragons have ventured themselves into the world of filmmaking, as their vocalist previously worked in Believer, a documentary about LGBTQ acceptance in the Mormon community. Released in 2018, the project had the intention of enlightening the world about how rejection from the Mormon community to its diverse members had catastrophic consequences.

The Sound of Imagine Dragons on the Big Screen

Besides being an incredibly popular band, Imagine Dragons has worked closely with the movie industry, providing catchy hits to some of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade. Their single, "Zero", played during the closing credits of Ralph Breaks the Internet, bringing the animated sequel to a close after car chases and action sequences. The band has also worked on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Transformers: Age of Extinction. This summer, it's time for Imagine Dragons to be at the center of the screen, instead of keeping themselves focused on the musical aspect of a production.

Imagine Dragons: Live From Las Vegas will premiere on Hulu on July 14.