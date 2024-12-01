This Thanksgiving, IMAX served up a feast of epic proportions, smashing its previous records for the holiday weekend and delivering its highest-grossing Thanksgiving 5-day total ever, raking in a jaw-dropping $24 million globally. Thanks to the dream team of Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II, IMAX not only outpaced its second-best Thanksgiving by a whopping 55% but also sailed into the top three global November weekends in its history, which left the box office coffers stuffed more full than your uncle after his fourth helping of turkey as he makes politically incorrect remarks in his elastic slacks.

First up is Moana 2, which has fans screaming "CHEE-HOO!" in their droves on IMAX screens, pulling in $10.5 million worldwide in its opening weekend, with $6.2 million coming from North America alone. Audiences couldn’t resist the call of the sea (and the massive screen) as matinee showings packed theaters faster than Maui can shape-shift into a shark with legs in the ultimate nightmare, and with the film heading to Japan, Thailand, and Hong Kong next week, it’s safe to say Moana 2 is ready to paddle into even bigger waters.

Meanwhile, over in the Emerald City, it was more than one short day of success as Universal’s Wicked flew in next on its broomstick and conjured up $6 million globally, including $5.1 million from North American IMAX showtimes. The film saw a magical 20% jump from its debut weekend, proving that audiences are ready to defy gravity over and over again, and with 4.5 million in IMAX earnings so far, it’s clear that the Grimmerie has a spell to cast on everyone around the world, whether they're a good witch or a wicked one.

Additionally, back in Ancient Rome, Gladiator II continues to battle its way through the IMAX arena, earning another $5.6 million in its third weekend, which brings the film’s IMAX total to a mighty $29.1 million worldwide, with $4.5 million of that from domestic evening showtimes. We're not even going to ask if you're not entertained, because the numbers speak for themselves.

What Is Next for IMAX?

If you thought it was quieting down, think again. Next week sees the IMAX celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar with an exclusive re-release starting Friday. Featuring ~160 IMAX screens across North America, including limited 70mm IMAX film screenings at 10 domestic locations, the screens are going to be utterly packed for Nolan's most beautiful film.

You can grab tickets for all these movies down below.

