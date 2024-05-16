The Big Picture IMAX executives show their gratitude for Christopher Nolan's deliberate work with the format through thank-you gifts after collaborating on major films.

Christopher Nolan, one of the most acclaimed directors of our time, has an exceptional relationship with IMAX. Known for his epic, visually stunning films, Nolan has frequently utilized IMAX technology to enhance the cinematic experience. To express their gratitude, IMAX executives have a tradition of gifting Nolan unique and thoughtful presents after each of his major films. In a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at Cannes, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond and CSO Giovanni Dolci shared insights into these special gifts.

When asked about the kinds of gifts they get for Nolan on his birthday, Gelfond clarified that the gifts aren't necessarily birthday-related but are rather a token of appreciation for his work on their collaborations. “Every year around a big film, we do try and show our respect and thanks,” he explained. For instance, after Nolan wrapped up production on Oppenheimer, IMAX commissioned a painting of an IMAX film camera. This artwork was signed by everyone at IMAX who was involved in the project and then delivered to Nolan as a heartfelt thank you.

The tradition continues with more creative and thoughtful gifts. Gelfond hinted at an upcoming present, though he remained tight-lipped about the details to avoid spoiling the surprise for Nolan. “We're about to deliver something, and all I can tell you is it's based on a 70-millimeter projection, a unique design of something that we're in the middle of getting ready to present to him,” he teased. This indicates that the gift will likely reflect Nolan's passion for film and his dedication to using IMAX technology to its fullest potential.

How Important Is IMAX to Christopher Nolan?

Nolan has declared that IMAX is the "gold standard" of filmmaking, and recently spoke of his pride at the records broken by Oppenheimer on its way to stunning box office and awards success. The film broke a number of records upon release, the longer it was in cinemas and even managed to break the all-time record in China. Not only that, the film broke into the top three highest-grossing IMAX releases of all time, tucked in behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar, which was unbelievable even for the film's director, given the topic at hand — a three-hour picture about a nuclear physicist. He said:

"One of the things that we got a very visible response to was the theatrical presentation, the IMAX presentation in particular, using film and using film prints that went out there into the world. Those screens, in particular, I mean, we broke the all-time record of the Chinese with the print we had there. I think, as of last weekend, we became the third highest-grossing IMAX film in America after Star Wars and Avatar . I mean, for a film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, it was extraordinary."

Oppenheimer is streaming now on Peacock.

