While Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, helmed by Greta Gerwig, is set to debut in IMAX before hitting the streamer, don’t expect this to become the new standard going forward. According to IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, the deal for the two-week exclusive theatrical run was an anomaly rather than the start of a broader strategy for both companies and the complex nature of things meant it would be difficult to pull off again.

“I’ve talked to Netflix about this, and I think in general they are as excited as we are to do it,” Gelfond said during IMAX’s latest earnings call. “But we are not in a rush to do another one tomorrow. I think the factors have to come into place that work for everyone. The right amount of windows. The right amount of playtime. … It’s a fairly complex deal to have met all the various constituencies." That said, if Narnia performs well, Gelfond acknowledged that the success could entice Netflix and other streaming platforms to pursue similar hybrid releases. “If it works, it will be tempting for the talent, for IMAX, and certainly for Netflix to re-engage,” he admitted.

What Will Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' Be About?

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Netflix has remained tight-lipped about plot details for Gerwig’s adaptation, as keeping an air of mystery around the proceedings is certainly a way to build hype and anticipation for the project, but she previously described the Narnia series as blending multiple storytelling traditions. Gerwig said:

“It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions. As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic. I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”

Meanwhile, actor Jason Isaacs may have hinted that The Magician’s Nephew — a prequel to The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe — could be the source material for the film. “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid… I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can’t wait to see,” Isaacs previously stated.

The Chronicles of Narnia will hit IMAX theaters on Thanksgiving 2026, followed by its Netflix debut on Christmas 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.