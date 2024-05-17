The Big Picture IMAX brings epic cinematic experiences to life with booming sound, clearer picture, and huge screens for fans of blockbusters like Dune and Oppenheimer.

IMAX is looking to expand beyond feature films to capture live events, offering audiences a chance to see favorite performers like Taylor Swift and Queen in an immersive experience.

IMAX plans to showcase a range of pre-recorded content, including the first opera ballet piece shot with IMAX cameras.

The power of IMAX has long been giving audiences a cinematic experience like no other. With booming sound, clearer picture, and a gigantic screen, fans of epics like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer have opted to fully feel the bass in their chests and take in the stunning visuals more than ever. Aside from feature-length productions, IMAX has also branched out into filming live events, allowing fans to see their favorite performers at their local cinema.

Didn’t get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? IMAX brought audiences up close and personal with the award-winning singer’s copious costume changes and her full repertoire of songs with their screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And for those of us born just a decade or so too late to see the original run, IMAX brought the glam, hair, and rock of the legendary band Queen in Queen Rock Montreal. So, what will be the next amphitheater event to make its way onto the big screen?

That’s precisely what Collider’s Steve Weintraub wanted to know during an interview with IMAX’s CEO Richard Gelfond and CSO Giovanni Dolci at this week’s Cannes Film Festival. From music to sports and even ballet, the pair have plenty in store for audiences over the next year, with Gelfond explaining:

“We’re looking at putting more events in general through IMAX, whether they’re filmed or alive. So again, the Queen concert or Taylor Swift are examples of film events that work very well. We’re doing a Beach Boys with Disney+ documentary that will have a live component to it. So I think when we initially went down this road, there was a great urgence to do them live. Now, there’s a great urgency to do them well. So, we don’t say, ‘Oh, this one we’ll only do it because it’s live.’ The Olympics, which we’re doing, obviously the opening ceremony on the Seine, is a live event which really needs to be live. So I think it depends on the kind of event rather than us singling out and saying, ‘We need X number of live events.’ … Sporting events - We’re doing some NHL games and maybe some basketball games. I think sporting events need to be live. Other things, it probably depends on what they are.”

Dancing Into Pre-Recorded Content

As the success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Queen Rock Montreal proved, not everything needs to be live for it to be a hit in IMAX format. Sharing a few ideas the company has for upcoming pre-recorded content, Dolci said:

“Later this year, we’re going to do Swan Lake in IMAX. That’s a pre-recorded event because we don’t think it has to be live, but pre-recorded allows us to shoot it with IMAX cameras. It will be the first opera ballet piece shot with IMAX cameras, which again, it’s important in terms of content diversity, but does it need to be live? We don’t think so.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from Cannes and here's a ton of news about other IMAX films and projects. You can now watch The Eras Tour on Disney+.

