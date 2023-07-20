At first glance, the aspect ratio of a film does not seem like that big of a deal. Surely it's fine if some moviegoers don't get to experience some aspect ratios? But throughout the last few years, especially after the height of the pandemic, it is becoming more and more of a problem. Moviegoers still are not going to the movies like they were before. It's for a myriad of reasons. Bad experiences in theaters due to other, disrespectful moviegoers are happening all around (thank you, Alamo Drafthouse for being awesome). The other big problem is screens. Premium screens are what people want, and usually, that is IMAX or another supersized format. It would be great if they were readily available and everyone could watch them. However, they aren't. Not only that, but they often cost much more money. It is not a sustainable way to move forward.

Why Is Aspect Ratio So Important to the Movie-Watching Experience?

Firstly, why is aspect ratio so important to the movie-going experience? Aspect ratio just means the ratio of the width and height of the image. That is why some movies fill your TV while other aspect ratios leave gaps. One of the more famous aspect ratios is CinemaScope, which was in popular use during the 1950s and '60s. It results in a very wide image that seems thin compared to our contemporary widescreen. If you ever find yourself watching your favorite classic movies, see how different the format is. It takes in a lot more of an image on the sides. For IMAX films, the image is bigger, up to 40% bigger according to IMAX. That is a little bit of an understatement. If you have not had the opportunity to see a film in IMAX, this screen is massive. It is not just a bigger image either, but more information from the movie that has since been cropped out for standard theaters. Usually, it is not very important information being left out, unless the cropping is bad, but it helps with immersion a lot.

IMAX seems great, right? The catch is that an IMAX ticket is often a lot more expensive than a regular ticket. It also depends on where you live. It seems the bigger the city, the bigger the price. The difference in ticket prices between Texas and New York is about ten dollars, with New York being the more expensive. But not only that, IMAX tickets are more expensive everywhere. It makes sense, you’re paying for a bigger experience, but it's clear people are being priced out. If you’re going alone, it may not be so bad. If you’re taking the whole family, that’s easily over a hundred bucks, not including any snacks you get. And yet, Hollywood is expecting everyone to pay that kind of money nearly every weekend. Evidenced by this packed month with a new big movie nearly every week, and one showing its flaws as some movies fail to connect when people are forced to choose what to see. Hollywood is all about the money, but the movie-going experience is changing for all.

Why Are IMAX Screenings Often Hard To Find?

The price isn’t the only problem, however. Another big issue is that many places just don’t have screens for formats like this. Oppenheimer will be releasing in only 30 theaters worldwide in its full-frame IMAX 70mm film. My city only has two IMAX locations available. Some have none. Now obviously, small towns are not going to have anything more than a hometown theater, but whole states lack more than just a few locations. It speaks to a bigger problem of the diminishing theatrical experience. Not only are many theaters not upgrading seats, audio, and screens from what they already have, but the communal experience is additionally disheartening. From talking to using phones throughout the runtime of the film, it can be easy to decide to just stay home and wait for the film to release digitally. It’s a more peaceful experience, but it’s not the same

Good theaters are worth seeking out, but it’s not worth going to them every weekend. Driving an hour to get a “premium” experience is not viable for every new movie released. There are plenty of regular theaters that do their job just fine, even if they don’t have the epic audio and super-sized screen that IMAX does. It is more than a little unfair that not everyone can enjoy these exciting theater formats. It is not something that is going to change anytime soon. It will be a huge undertaking to make these screens accessible not only by location but also economically. Ticket prices for regular screenings are already high, add on any concessions to that steep price as well. Most people go with their family too, which is generally three or four tickets for one outing. Going to the movies is expensive. We are in a very competitive movie environment. Not only for the films themselves but theaters are finding themselves competing too.

Can You Get the IMAX Experience at Home?

It would be a lot less of a problem if these alternate aspect ratios were readily available to watch. If you couldn't catch it in theaters, perhaps you could watch it on Blu-ray and see it with the bigger image. And yes, that is admittedly the case for some films, a large amount seems to be forgotten, leaving the standard aspect ratio on the disc, and no other way to see the other aspect ratio formats. Of course, there are exceptions to this. Disney+'s strategy is to provide the "IMAX Enhanced" experience exclusively on their streaming service while leaving the Blu-ray release in its normal format. Other films get special treatment, like Interstellar and Nope. So it is possible to bring this format to people who may not have the chance to see it anywhere but at home.

It's always odd when some versions of films persist over others. Sometimes it's a different cut. Maybe there was different music. Aspect Ratios are probably one of the last things on people's minds when they think of altered versions of films. No matter what, film preservation is the most important thing. The fact is that for some reason, not many are trying to preserve these expanded aspect ratios. It not only would give more people the chance to experience their favorite films in a new way, but also preserve different versions of films. Streaming services containing these are a good start, but we all know how fast those can go away. Preserving these are also just as important as making these experiences more accessible to people in the theatrical space. People are getting economically and geographically pushed out of the premium movie experience.