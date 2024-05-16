The Big Picture IMAX unveils an exciting lineup for 2025 with a diverse range of films, from superheroes to thrillers and adaptations.

Marvel's Thunderbolts and DC's Superman will deliver immersive superhero experiences on the big screen next year.

Fans can anticipate a full-throttle trip to the theater with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon and a thrilling Formula One movie coming to IMAX in 2025.

IMAX has officially announced its biggest-ever slate for 2025, promising an unprecedented year of cinematic experiences. With a lineup that spans superheroes, thrilling adventures, and long-awaited adaptations, film enthusiasts are in for a treat. After an as-yet-untitled Chinese New Year film, Marvel kicks off the year with Captain America: Brave New World. Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this film will continue Sam Wilson's journey as the new Captain America. Expect high-flying action and the patriotic hero’s struggle to embody the legacy of Steve Rogers.

Next up, the visionary director of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, brings us an untitled vampire movie that stars Michael B. Jordan. Coogler’s unique storytelling and cinematic flair promise to breathe new life into the vampire genre, with a fresh perspective that’s sure to captivate audiences, while reuniting with his muse from Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and Creed. Then, in May, Marvel’s anti-hero ensemble, Thunderbolts, joins the lineup. Featuring a vast cast of reformed villains, this film will delve into the darker side of the Marvel Universe, blending complex characters with explosive action.

Two weeks later, Flowervale Street adds a touch of mystery and intrigue. While details are scarce on the film featuring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor — don't mention dinosaurs — this film promises an intriguing story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The Mission Impossible franchise returns with its eighth installment the week after, with a three-week exclusive window. Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, taking on his most dangerous mission yet. Expect heart-stopping stunts and relentless action sequences that are a hallmark of the series.

Going into June, fans of the beloved animated series are in for a treat with the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. The magical world of Vikings and dragons will be brought to life in stunning IMAX detail, promising a visual spectacle. Then, Brad Pitt stars in an untitled Formula One film for Apple. With high-speed thrills and behind-the-scenes drama, this movie will take audiences into the fast-paced world of professional racing.

IMAX's Superhero Summer

Image via James Gunn

July brings two titanic superhero films. First, the highly anticipated Superman film by James Gunn is set to redefine the iconic superhero. Gunn’s fresh take on the Man of Steel is expected to combine heartfelt storytelling with epic action, creating a new chapter for Superman fans before Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four, makes its grand return to the big screen. With new faces and thrilling adventures, this film aims to establish the Fantastic Four as a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In August, we then see Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, a movie that seems set to be a sci-fi thriller powerhouse that will resonate with audiences long after the credits roll. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, known for Wanted, the film stars Pratt as a detective who must clear his name after being falsely accused of a violent crime. Come the fall, we have Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! is another exciting addition, promising a unique twist on classic themes as Christian Bale takes on the role of Frankenstein's Monster. Details are under wraps, but anticipation is high for this intriguing project.

Disney Rounds Off the Year in IMAX

Image via Disney

Come winter, Disney brings us back to the digital frontier with Tron: Ares. Building on the legacy of the Tron universe, this film is expected to dazzle with cutting-edge visuals and an immersive storyline, before we round the year off with Marvel’s reboot of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, rounding out the slate. This highly anticipated film will reintroduce the vampire hunter to a new generation, blending horror and superhero elements for an unforgettable experience.

IMAX’s 2025 slate is a testament to the power of cinema, offering a diverse array of films that cater to all tastes. From superhero epics and thrilling adventures to thought-provoking dramas and fantastical worlds, next year promises to be a landmark year for moviegoers. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for a year of unforgettable IMAX experiences.

IMAX's Full 2025 Release Schedule

Image via Steve Weintraub