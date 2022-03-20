IMAX is developing a new generation of film cameras. The company announced today that it is developing four new state-of-the-art cameras over the next two years. The new IMAX cameras will include a quieter design and several useability enhancements. IMAX is also working with other companies, including Kodak, who will offer enhanced technical support and manufacturing of the 65mm film stock. Panavision is also working with IMAX and will continue to provide service and maintenance for IMAX cameras worldwide. IMAX will also work FotoKem to improve production workflows and coordinate lab and post-production services.

IMAX's current cameras and lenses will also go through major upgrades. "As IMAX grows as a global platform for entertainment and events, we want to offer more filmmakers, storytellers, and artists the opportunity to create with our unrivaled end-to-end technology," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. She went on to say:

"From our connected global network to IMAX Enhanced for the home, the IMAX experience provides a more expansive creative canvas than ever, and these new film cameras will enable a new generation of creators, along with those who already love working with the cameras, a better way to unlock the power of IMAX."

IMAX is working with filmmakers and cinematographers to help identify new specs and features for the cameras that are being developed. One of the filmmakers is Jordan Peele. Peele's next film Nope will be the next film released with the current generation of IMAX cameras and Kodak 65mm. "IMAX is movie magic pushed to its limit," said Peele. "When you see a film in an IMAX theater, it feels like you are there. It's complete immersion, and there's nothing quite like it. And we are only at the beginning; there's still so much to be explored in this format."

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' to Debut in Expanded Aspect Ratio for IMAX Screenings

Another filmmaker IMAX is working with is Christopher Nolan. Nolan's 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight was the first Hollywood film to use IMAX cameras. Nolan used the cameras again for the 2012 sequel The Dark Knight Rises. "IMAX film brings images to life," said Nolan. "From resolution and color to sharpness and overall quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX film cameras today. Filmmakers and movie fans worldwide should be thrilled at the prospect of new and improved IMAX film cameras — I know I am." Nolan's next film Oppenheimer is currently filming with IMAX cameras.

The first of the new cameras are expected to start being used in late 2023. Peele's film Nope is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022, and Nolan's Oppenheimer is expected to be released on July 21, 2023.

10 Must Watch Horror Movies From Black Directors

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (142 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies