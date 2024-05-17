The Big Picture IMAX has a 180-minute runtime limit due to the physical size of the film platters.

Studios and exhibitors are not pressured to make IMAX movies longer than three hours.

Oppenheimer's success pushed IMAX earnings past $1 billion in 2023.

When you hear that Christopher Nolan pushed the boundaries of IMAX filming with Oppenheimer, this is not an overstatement. The acclaimed director occupied as much space as possible within the platter that physically holds the IMAX film print, which amounts to exactly 180 minutes of film. During an exclusive conversation with IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond and CSO Giovanni Dolci at Cannes, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked about that limitation and whether they have plans to extend it.

During the interview, both Gelfond and Dolci didn't seem too worried about an IMAX-filmed movie not being able to run longer than three hours. The logistics of filming a movie entirely in this format are still being perfected, and now that more and more studios are getting used to this idea, there's quite a long road ahead before considering making IMAX movies longer than three hours. Gelfond also added an important piece of information:

"We're not looking at any project to make it longer. And by the way, this won't surprise you, the studios and exhibitors love that that's the maximum runtime. So we have no pressure on that."

IMAX Limited Runtime Is Not a Problem, And It Won't Be For A Long Time

Gelfond is right when he talks about the overall impression of IMAX's runtime. The financial logic is simple: The longer a movie is, the fewer screenings you can have in one day, and this means that fewer people are coming in the long run. Additionally, as much fun as it is to check something out on the huge IMAX screens, not everyone is able to sit through a movie that's longer than two hours, much less three. So it makes sense that IMAX and exhibitors aren't too worried about it — not to mention that for the rare cases in which a movie is longer than 180 minutes, the traditional movie theaters will always be there to screen them.

Oppenheimer changed the game for IMAX. Last year, the company announced that the movie took IMAX earnings past $1 billion throughout 2023. It's not surprising that the movie returned to IMAX theaters earlier this year for a victory lap. Back when the WWII drama premiered, the movie's cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema spoke with Collider and addressed the complications involved with filming with IMAX cameras and stressed that they are huge, heavy, delicate, and loud.

Oppenheimer is currently available to stream on Peacock. For more news about IMAX from Cannes, including updates on their new cameras and the films coming to the format next year, head over here.

watch on peacock