IMDb can be a useful tool for movie fans who have an account on the site. Given it's the Internet Movie Database, it contains information on just about every feature film (and short film, TV movie, and documentary) under the sun, and lets users add movies to a personal watchlist, which is a way to compile interesting-looking movies. The human mind can only remember so many titles at once, after all, meaning an online watchlist that can be continually added to is very handy for movie buffs.

Unlike Letterboxd (which arguably has even better functionality and usability than IMDb, to be honest), IMDb lets you see how many watchlists every movie sits on. It's a way to keep track of highly anticipated releases that many have their eyes on, or classic movies that plenty of people feel they should get around to seeing. What follows is a selection of movies that appear on an exceptionally high number of users' watchlists (200,000+), and are ranked below by how many users have watchlisted them.

10 'Come and See' (1985)

A bleak and unflinching anti-war film, Come and See is known (deservedly so) for being one of the most grueling movies of all time. It follows a young boy who joins the Soviet resistance during World War Two, only to find that the experience of war in all its horror shapes him - physically and emotionally - in ways he couldn't have ever imagined.

As an intentionally shocking and downbeat war movie, it's the kind of title you would expect to be watchlisted more often than actually watched, which does happen to be the case here. Approximately 210,000 IMDb users have added it to their watchlists, with the total number of ratings sitting at 85,000 (which it should be noted is a good number of views, by IMDb standards, for a Russian-language film).

9 'Stalker' (1979)

Stalker is a landmark science-fiction film, and is considered by many to be one of the greatest movies of the 1970s. It's naturally one that gets a good deal of attention from film buffs young and old, with it currently boasting almost 250,000 IMDb users who've added it to their watchlist.

The plot follows three men who go on an unusual journey deep into a mysterious, heavily guarded area. They're in search of something known only as "The Zone," because it's rumored that such a place will grant wishes of any kind to those who manage to enter. The number of total ratings for Stalker - 138,000 - is a little over half the total number of watchlists it's been added to.

8 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When it comes to the films of Sergio Leone, it can be hard to pick a favorite, considering so much of what he made was truly incredible. Once Upon a Time in the West is surely a contender for the top spot within his filmography, being a beautiful and mesmerizing epic Western about several characters clashing over a valuable piece of land during the twilight years of the Old West.

Unlike the aforementioned Russian films, this Italian-American co-production (with English dialogue) has been rated almost as often as it's been watchlisted, at 337,000 ratings versus 363,000 watchlists added to. If IMDb is primarily used by English-speaking users, it might stand to reason that watching a film with English dialogue is seen as less hard work by some viewers, which could explain Once Upon a Time in the West bucking the previously referenced trend.

7 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Action movies don't get much better or more iconic than Seven Samurai. Even if it's not one's personal favorite Akira Kurosawa film, it's hard to argue that this isn't the most well-rounded or close-to-perfect entry in his filmography, seeing as it perfectly uses its 207-minute runtime to tell an epic, emotional, and exciting story about samurai being hired to defend a small village from bandits.

It's such a well-known and continually praised movie that it's inevitably going to come to the attention of any film buff with an interest in the classics. As such, it currently stands as a title that's been added to over 430,000 watchlists, with the total number of ratings not far behind (approximately 350,000).

6 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Out of all the films Stanley Kubrick directed, 2001: A Space Odyssey might well be his most famous, yet it's also up there with his most inaccessible. It's a science-fiction movie that aims to show human evolution over countless thousands of years, and does this by splitting its overall narrative into four parts, all the while having long stretches of the movie play out without much dialogue.

Still, to the credit of IMDb users, the number of ratings it has is greater than the number of watchlists it's been added to. The former is at 684,000, while the latter is at 521,000, meaning that a surprisingly large number of movie watchers have buckled down and taken a trip to Jupiter and beyond the infinite...

5 'Titanic' (1997)

While Titanic is among the highest-grossing movies of all time, that doesn't mean that everyone's seen it, nor could everyone watch it upon release (obviously). As such, it just so happens to have been added to a titanic number of watchlists: 634,000, to be more precise. However, the total number of ratings nearly doubles that, as the film has been rated by more than 1.2 million users.

While some long movies are feared by general audiences (not everyone has a bladder made of steel), length never seemed to deter people from Titanic. It might help that it's almost like two movies in one: the first half is heavy on romance and a sense of adventure, and then the second half is a much more intense disaster movie.

4 'Parasite' (2019)

A tense, tragic movie with some dark comedy to wash the tougher stuff down, Parasite is perhaps the most popular South-Korean film of all time (at least internationally). It presents a story about societal conflict and inequality, centering on a working-class family who indoctrinate themselves into the lives of a wealthy family with unexpected and dramatic results.

Upon release, it earned a great deal of acclaim, and eventually ended up being a huge Oscar success, with multiple wins, including Best Picture. As such, it was bound to become heavily watchlisted, being added to almost 700,000 (and having a total number of ratings that just exceeds 850,000).

3 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Image via United Artists

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest has sat near the top of the IMDb Top 250 for what feels like forever now, and that's probably a key reason why it's been added to more watchlists than many new release blockbusters have. It sits on about 800,000 watchlists, with its total number of ratings currently being over 1 million.

It can deservedly include itself among the greatest movies of all time, by just about any critical metric, as this story about rebellion and individuality set inside a psychiatric hospital is amazingly well-acted, narratively compelling, and remarkably emotional. It's absolutely a classic, and the more watchlists it finds its way onto, the better.

2 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Image Via Sony

Any new Quentin Tarantino movie is going to be hotly anticipated by the users of IMDb, and 2012's Django Unchained was no exception. After referencing classic Westerns (normally of the Spaghetti variety) throughout numerous films of his, Django Unchained marked the first time the filmmaker made an actual Western, which was naturally something his numerous fans were interested to see.

Thankfully, Django Unchained delivered on the promise of a Tarantino Western, being as violent, uncompromising, and stylish as one would expect a revenge-themed Tarantino Western to be. It's a film that's been added to almost 1 million watchlists, and currently has over 1.6 million ratings from IMDb users.

1 'Inception' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

For as beloved as Quentin Tarantino is on IMDb, Christopher Nolan might be even more widely loved on the site. For a time, The Dark Knight was even ranked number 1 on the IMDb Top 250, and so it stands to reason that his 2010 follow-up - Inception - was going to be added to a gargantuan number of watchlists.

And added to a gargantuan number of watchlists it was! The psychological action/thriller heist movie has been added to more than 1.3 million watchlists, and currently isn't far off doubling that number when it comes to overall ratings, as it sits on over 2.4 million in that department. Most would say it lived up to the high level of anticipation, too, given its current rating is at an impressive 8.8/10.

