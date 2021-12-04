IMDb, the most popular platform for information on movies, series, casts, and film crews, has revealed its Top 10 Stars as well as the Top 10 Breakout Stars of this year. In addition, IMDb also announced 2021’s No. 9 Top Star and No. 2 Top Breakout Star Ben Barnes was awarded a ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award for his role as General Kirigan (a.k.a the Darkling) in season 1 of the Netflix series Shadow and Bone.

These Top 10 are determined using IMDbPro STARmeter rankings which are based on page views by over 200 million monthly visitors to the site rather than using any rankings, statistical samplings, box office data, or critics’ reviews.

The list for the Top 10 Stars of 2021, which consists of the highest-ranking pages on the STARmeter chart, goes as follows:

1. Elizabeth Olsen

2. Regé-Jean Page

3. Florence Pugh

4. Ana de Armas

5. Yvonne Strahovski

6. Anya Taylor-Joy

7. Alexandra Daddario

8. Jodie Comer

9. Ben Barnes

10. Lily James

And now, for the Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2021, which consists of those who made it to the annual Top 100 list for the first time in their careers, the list is as follows:

1. Regé-Jean Page

2. Ben Barnes

3. Juno Temple

4. Kelly Marie Tran

5. Sophia Di Martino

6. Eve Hewson

7. Phoebe Dynevor

8. Brianne Howey

9. Wyatt Russell

10. Hannah Waddingham

Regarding this year’s awards, founder and CEO of IMDb, Col Needham said: “2021 proved to be another phenomenal year in entertainment, with a host of new and returning titles that kept audiences on the edge of their seats and eager to learn more about the stars of their favorite shows and movies. I want to thank our global community of entertainment professionals, companies, and other trusted contributors who submitted millions of updates to IMDb this year, helping our 200 million monthly customers around the world make informed choices about what to watch, discover titles they might not otherwise have found, and enrich their viewing experiences.”

Barnes, who is known for his previous performances in Westworld and The Punisher, and for his role as Prince Caspian in the second installment of The Chronicles of Narnia, has also made a statement in an exclusive IMDb video. “It’s really, really wonderful that you’ve been curious about my career,” he expressed “all the way back from Narnia through Westworld and The Punisher and now Shadow and Bone. The fact that you would take an interest and pay attention to what I’m doing through the last 20 years of my life is so wonderful to me, so thank you very much.”

Click here to see the full video of Barnes accepting his STARmeter Award.

