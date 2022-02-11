While internet popularity can be a fickle and fleeting thing, in the case of IMDb, there are a few top-rated movies that tower above their rivals and stand the test of time. Moviegoers can rate the films they see on the website, and some are cemented as being at the top of their class. Seen by many as the go-to resource for film ratings and opinions, the ten most-voted films are usually, if not some of the best movies of all time. At the very least, IMDb's top movies are comfortably the internet's favorite movies and are likely recognizable to most viewers.

As IMDb continues to be a popular resource for those looking for must-see 10-star movies, its ratings and number of voters also constantly change as more viewers flock to the site to share their opinions about their favorite films. For the most-voted movies on the platform, they remain above these shifts, except for some subtle differences in their ranking and number of votes.

25 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Votes: 1.5 Million | IMDb Rating: 9.0

The magnum opus of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List has consistently been in conversation as one of the greatest and most acclaimed films of all time ever since its release 30 years ago. The film follows the incredible true story of businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), in his pivotal and important role in using factory jobs as a way to save over a thousand Jewish lives from the Nazis during the holocaust and World War II.

Much like many of the other movies in the IMDb Top 250, Schindler's List's high placement on the site as the #6 best film of all time brings many more eyes and attention to check it out and provide their own votes. This is all on top of the massive legacy that the film had already cemented for itself before this point, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture and being one of the most influential dramas of the 90s. The only thing holding this back from having as many votes as others in the top 10 is the movie's gargantuan 3+ hour length, which is daunting to some casual viewers.

24 'The Avengers' (2012)

Votes: 1.5 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.0

The first true crossover and quintessential chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers proved the concept of a shared universe and took the world by storm in a way that had never truly been seen before. The film follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., who enacts the "Avengers Initiative" in calling together a group of heroes in order to stop a new global threat.

Seeing characters from four different blockbuster movies coming together in a beautiful, hilarious, and action-packed thrill ride made a massive splash among audiences, and set the MCU up for success in the decade to come. Even still, as the franchise has seen theoretically higher highs and greater moments, the original crossover event film still has a special place in the eyes of the IMDb user base, as it's still the most voted and popular among the entire franchise.

23 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Votes: 1.5 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.2

One of many iconic and masterful films by director Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island's high tension, powerful mystery, and iconic twist has helped the film become a fan favorite among the IMDb user base. The film follows the story of soldier turned U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is in the middle of investigating the mysterious disappearance of a patient from the hospital for the criminally insane. However, his search proves to be much more difficult than expected, as he is riddled with an array of troubling visions as well as a strange, unknown doctor.

While Scorsese has certainly had higher-rated and more beloved films both before and since Shutter Island, its timing of release, all-star cast, and mystery element have helped it find a massive audience on IMDb. The film's 2010 release coincides with the most popular era of the site's history, bringing many eyes to the newest release from one of the most beloved and acclaimed directors of all time following up on his legendary Best Picture win, The Departed. This, combined with the also high popularity of DiCaprio in 2010, skyrocketed the film to being one of the most watched and rated on the site.

22 'Joker' (2019)

Votes: 1.5 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.4

One of the most infamous and controversial superhero movies of all time, Joker's gritty, R-rated origin story of the clown prince of crime quickly made a name for itself as one of the most defining films of the generation. The film follows the story of failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck as the struggles and tribulations of society slowly but surely fracture his mind and transform him into the vicious villainous figure, The Joker. The film also featured a brilliant lead performance by Joaquin Phoenix, who won his first Academy Award for his work in the film.

Joker found the perfect balance between awards contention and mass controversy that quickly made it a must-watch film. Critics were widely divided on the film, audiences fell in love with the film, news outlets were discussing the dangerous aspects of the film's themes and messaging, and all of this combined quickly made Joker one of the biggest films of recent memory. It became the first R-rated film to gross over a billion dollars, and with the upcoming sequel on the horizon, the film's legacy and popularity only continue to grow day by day.

21 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Votes: 1.6 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.6

A technological marvelstone and one of many masterpieces from Steven Spielberg at the height of his career, Saving Private Ryan is one of the first films that people think of when they think of war dramas. The film follows a group of U.S. troops who, after storming the beaches of Normandy in World War II, come to the realization that three brothers died on the battlefield, with the fourth now being trapped behind enemy lines. In order to save him and give the family some refugee, Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and a group of seven men are tasked with going behind enemy lines in able to bring Private Ryan home.

The film's striking and nightmarishly realistic portrayal of WWII battles and the carnage of warfare left a powerful impact on audiences that can still be felt today as one of the most influential American war films of all time. The film was largely touted as one of Spielberg's best throughout the 2000s and 2010s, leading to many IMDb users watching and raving about the film and its masterful execution. The film now sits on IMDb as the #24 highest-rated movie of all time, continuing to draw in a larger and larger audience atop its pedestal as one of the highest rated war films on the site.

20 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Votes: 1.6 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.6

A cinematic masterpiece and still the first movie many think of when considering psychological horror, The Silence of the Lambs is an award-winning film directed by Jonathan Demme based on Thomas Harris' eponymous 1988 novel. It tells the story of a young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), who asks the imprisoned Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) for help in her pursuit of a serial killer, "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine).

Hopkins' performance as the brilliant psychiatrist and notorious cannibal helps cement the character as a pop culture icon. The timeless film's cat-and-mouse game between Clarice and Lecter, coupled with Buffalo Bill's gruesome crimes, creates a suspenseful atmosphere that's still just as riveting upon a well-deserved rewatch today. The votes on IMDb prove that Silence of the Lambs deserves all the praise it received.

19 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Votes: 1.6 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.2

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort's career as a stockbroker as outlined in his eponymous 2007 memoir, director Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street is a renowned dark comedy movie. It revolves around the charismatic stockbroker's (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) experiences as he rises to financial success after opening his own firm, which engages in fraud and other criminal activities. It also chronicles his epic downfall after his infamy catches the attention of the authorities.

A fantastic movie about excess, the high-energy, darkly comedic exploration of Belfort's unbridled ambition is wholly original and wildly entertaining. This unapologetic portrayal of the chaotic and hedonistic world of Wall Street in the 1990s has understandably been a point of debate among critics and audiences, but it doesn't take away from the film's enduring popularity.

18 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Votes: 1.6 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.2

Christian Bale's Batman is introduced to millions of fans in Christopher Nolan's first entry in The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins. The first in the legendary superhero movie trilogy tells the origin story of the legendary DC anti-hero, all the way to his fight against Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) and the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), who want nothing more than to see Gotham in shambles.

The 2005 movie would mark an important turn in the superhero genre, proving that blockbusters can be infused with gritty realism and psychological depth, particularly for the iconic character it portrays. Its depiction of Batman's journey from a traumatized orphan to the caped crusader captures the character's complexities and inner turmoil with ease, laying the groundwork for what many still consider to be the best film series that depicts the anti-hero.

17 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Votes: 1.6 Million | IMDb Rating: 8.4

One of Quentin Tarantino's most iconic films, Inglourious Basterds is a unique war movie set during World War II that follows a group of American soldiers led by Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt), as they embark on a mission to hunt and exterminate Nazis. Another plot running alongside this is Shosanna Dreyfus' (Mélanie Laurent) plan to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership, and the two stories collide in an explosive way.

Tarantino's movie is a remarkable combination of historical drama, dark humor, and intense action, with its unexpected narrative structure only enhancing the unfolding events. It's a one-of-a-kind humorous portrayal of what is one of the darkest periods of history. Of course, career-best performances from actors like Christoph Waltz (for his portrayal of the villainous Colonel Hans Landa) add depth and an element of rewatchability to the 2009 film.