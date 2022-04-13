Amazon has announced today it’s rebranding its free streaming service IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. More than a name change, the rebrand arrives as Amazon’s free streaming service expands, adding new Original films and launching in new international markets.

Created in 2019, Amazon Freevee offers an ad-supported streaming service for the public, featuring both original and non-original content. The goal of the service was to expand access to streaming services while incorporating ads in order to keep access to Amazon Freevee, well, free. The service was first released in the United States, expanding to the United Kingdom last September. Now, with the rebranding, Amazon announced Freevee will also become available in Germany later this year. Should the service prove successful in Germany, we can also expect it to expand to other countries in the European Union.

In an effort to expand Freevee’s library, the rebranding also comes with the reveal of the new workplace rom-com Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell. The Original movie will follow two workplace rivals who inadvertently start an anonymous message conversation. While they hate each other in real life, Alexa (Song) and Jason (O’Connell) fall in love through their messages exchange, and the couple will have to deal with the awkward situation once their true identities are revealed. The film also stars Denise Richards and Maxwell Caulfield.

Talking about Freevee rebranding and expansion, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said:

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee, also added:

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV. Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”

Freevee rebranding is happening as the streaming service grows its Original content by 70% in 2022. The service is currently home to heist drama reboot Leverage: Redemption, spy thriller Alex Rider, and Judy Justice. On May 6, Freevee will debut Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of Amazon’s Prime Video longest-running Original series, Bosch. The company has also previously announced a new home-design series called Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung, and the scripted series adaptation of New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. In addition, according to Amazon, there’s a new slate of Original content for Freevee ready to be announced on the company’s NewFronts presentation on May 2.

