When audiences want to gauge critics' opinion on a film, Rotten Tomatoes is the go-to. When wanting to discover what audiences think, it's hard to go wrong with IMDb's average user score.

Although they don't always do, these two scores sometimes overlap. As is to be expected, all the movies on IMDb's Top 10 highest-rated movies list, from The Good, the Bad and the Uglyto The Shawshank Redemption, have outstanding Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer scores, solidifying them as ten of the greatest films ever made.

10/10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) — 91%

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is rightfully hailed as one of the greatest fantasy movie franchises ever. The Fellowship of the Ring, the first installment, where a team sets out to destroy a powerful ring to defeat an evil tyrant, earns its place inside IMDb's Top 10 with its epic scope and engaging writing.

The movie has an excellent Tomatometer score of 91%, with critics praising its impressive visual effects, perfect cast, and incredible dramatic tension. It was the perfect start to an amazing trilogy.

9/10 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994) — 91%

This fantastic Stephen King adaptation is the worthy bearer of the title of highest-rated movie on IMDb, and though it may not hold the same acclaim when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes, it's pretty close.

The Shawshank Redemption was given a score of 91% on the site. Its exploration of themes like hope and male friendship is beautiful, and critics were sure to note that. On both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, it's a film that's loved for its uplifting nature and compassionately written characters, who are played brilliantly by talented actors like Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins.

8/10 'Pulp Fiction' (1994) — 92%

Quentin Tarantino's multi-story crime drama about violence and redemption was and still is considered a masterpiece, a staggering display of brilliance where not a minute of runtime is unengaging.

Pulp Fiction is one of the most influential movies of modern times, its multiple perspective narrative spawning a wave of similar films like Amores Perros and Go. With its Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, it juggles genres and tones and styles in ways that only the most talented filmmakers can achieve.

7/10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003) — 93%

The Return of the King is the conclusion to the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and what a conclusion it is. Grand, epic, emotional, and satisfying, it's the textbook definition of a trilogy finale done right.

At the time of writing, Return of the King remains the largest sweep in the history of the Oscars, winning all 11 awards for which it was nominated. Truth be told, it deserved each and every one of them, as proved by its Tomatometer score of 93%. Its visuals are the most strikingly good of the whole franchise, and its story is easily the most moving.

6/10 'The Dark Knight' (2008) — 94%

Like Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is considered one of the best of its genre. The movie, where Batman holds a mental duel with his most intimidating foe yet, is a riveting crime/superhero thriller.

Even those who aren't fans of Nolan usually admit that The Dark Knight is great, and one if his best. Full of suspenseful set pieces and sporting one of the best supporting performances in American cinema history by the late Heath Ledger, it constantly proves itself worthy of its impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

5/10 'The Godfather, Part II' (1974) — 96%

The Godfather, Part II isn't only one of the greatest crime dramas ever made, but also one of the best movie sequels of all time. It follows Michael Corleone, now an expanding crime family leader, while simultaneously showing the rise of a young Vito Corleone.

There is nothing not to admire about this masterful sequel. It accompanies the first film's themes and story beautifully, and there is a poignant poetic beauty in watching Michael's downfall into the deepest depths of his humanity while Vito ascends into power with his leadership and sense of loyalty. Because of this, the movie has a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4/10 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1967) — 97%

Sergio Leone made multiple paragons of the Western genre, but perhaps none as popular and widely beloved as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, about three unlikely allies coming together to look for a hidden treasure.

Simply put, the film is absolutely breathtaking, with a long runtime filled with memorable set pieces that make it all worthwhile, as well as an edge-of-your-seat story and great performances. Although it's at the bottom of IMDb's Top 10, critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a fantastic score of 97%.

3/10 'The Godfather' (1972) — 97%

The question of which is the best movie ever made is, of course, a highly debated one. But if there is one film that always comes up in this conversation, that has to be Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather.

Its sequel is pretty darn close to being just as good, but as proved by this movie's 97% Tomatometer score, it's hard to beat the original. It's worthy of all the praise that it gets and more, since it's as much of an emotionally powerful family drama as it is a devastating crime tragedy, where every element works wonderfully well.

2/10 'Schindler's List' (1993) — 98%

Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning historical drama Schindler's List is one of the most gut-wrenching war films ever made, showing the real story of how a German businessman used his position to save over a thousand Jewish lives from the Nazis during the Holocaust.

In many ways, this is the movie that Spielberg was born to make. It flawlessly balances his touching humanistic style with the inherent horror of WWII, creating a deeply personal piece of heartbreaking power, which holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%.

1/10 '12 Angry Men' (1957) — 100%

12 Angry Men, a drama about a juror trying to change his eleven peers' minds on a murder trial, is one of the few movies to achieve a flawless score on Rotten Tomatoes, and deservedly so.

Sidney Lumet's masterpiece takes place mostly in just one room, making it an airtight nail-biter where all the tension and suspense comes from the brilliantly written characters and their interactions. It's one of those films which are pretty much devoid of any flaws, and its score of 100% on the Tomatometer only proves that point.

