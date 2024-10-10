It has been another stand out year for the horror genre. Especially where original films are concerned. Leading the charge this year has been Neon, who have unleashed a batch of unholy terrors on moviegoers. They started off 2024 last spring with Immaculate from director Michael Mohan. The Sydney Sweeney starring religious horror nightmare had an impressive box office run and was released on Blu-ray this past summer. Now one of 2024’s best horror films is getting a 4K release.

Immaculate will be released on a one disc 4K Blu-ray set on December 17, 2024. The release will have new blood-red artwork of Sweeney's Cecilia and comes with a whole new batch of special features. Those would include “Sydney Sweeney Reads the Bible”, “Sydney Sweeney Watches Immaculate With Real Pastors”, Interviews with Álvaro Morte, Sweeney and Mohan and the film’s trailer. The release will also feature a director’s commentary with Mohan. This was the only special feature on the previous Blu-ray edition. Neon has made a habit of releasing their Blu-ray and 4K versions of their films at separate times. They’ve previously done it with Crimes of the Future and Infinity Pool. It’ll be interesting to see how that release strategy affects, if at all, Immaculate’s 4K sales.

What's ‘Immaculate’ About?

Immaculate starts out like any classic Nun-exploitation film. A young nun named Cecilia travels to Italy to join a convent. However, the convent holds a dark secret and Cecilia’s miracle past is the key they need to welcome the Antichrist. While many films like The Omen Franchise and Rosemary's Baby have covered this topic countless times in horror, Immaculate’s more “mad doctor” scientific angle gave the subject a uniquely twisted spin. When you add Sweeney's insanely committed performance and Mohan’s gothic direction, Immaculate is going to be a Halloween season staple for years to come. It's been a major year for Nun-exploitation films with the release of The First Omen alongside Immaculate. Both films have proven that, despite its long genre legacy, this frightening concept still has a lot of legs. Immaculate made over $28 million worldwide on a small $9 million budget, but this demonic passion project also was a critical darling with it holding an impressive 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. With Immaculate, Longlegs, Cuckoo and the release of Infinity Pool last year, Neon has quickly inserted themselves as one of the genre's best distributors.

Where Can You Stream ‘Immaculate’?

Immaculate is currently streaming on Hulu. However, you can pre-order the film’s upcoming 4K on Amazon now. Immaculate’s original Blu-ray is also currently on sale for $12.59 USD. The trailer can be viewed below.