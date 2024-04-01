The Big Picture Immaculate is a horror hit about a nun's dark journey from Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan.

Tickets for the film will be on sale for $6.66 USD at select theaters on April 3.

The film furthers Sweeney's transformation into a bonafide horror scream queen with a shocking ending that was filmed in one take.

Sydney Sweeney's bloody nunsploitation horror hit Immaculate has made a killing at the box office telling the twisted story of the nun Cecilia's journey in the Italian countryside. Critics and audiences have been raving about the film from director Michael Mohan, and now theaters are giving back with an unholy treat for audiences who have yet to see it — or anyone who wants another round of scares. On Wednesday, April 3, tickets for the film will be on sale for a sinister $6.66 USD at participating AMC, Regal, Marcus, and Harkins theaters to compel viewers to see its unspeakable horrors on the big screen.

The partnership comes from the indie banner Neon, which helped distribute Immaculate to theaters. Produced by and starring Sweeney, the film follows the young Cecilia as she adjusts to life in a remote convent in Italy. For as welcoming and beautiful as the locale is, she senses the presence of evil lurking just beneath the surface and the people around her seem to only grow more suspicious. As she investigates further, she is pulled into a nightmare as the convent's sinister secrets are unearthed, and she's left with seemingly no way out. Everything builds to a shocking ending that has driven much of the conversation around one of the year's biggest horror films thus far.

Immaculate marks Sweeney's transformation into a scream queen after becoming a superstar through the drama series Euphoria and other hits like Anyone But You. The horror film reunites her with Mohan after their work together on the erotic thriller The Voyeurs and also features a screenplay by Andrew Lobel. She's joined in the film by a mix of talented European stars, including Alvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco, Dora Romano, and Giorgio Colangeli among others.

How 'Immaculate's Horrific Ending Scene Came to Be

Although they worked closely together to develop Immaculate, Sweeney gives all credit for that "you have to see it to believe it" ending to Mohan. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, she praised Mohan's work for taking her idea and building on it while also creating an environment that helped her thrive. Everything Mohan did contributed to the success of that final scene, which was done in only one take:

“I’d like to give him credit for the ending. Michael brought the ending to the table. When I sent him the script within, I want to say, by the end of the day, he sent over like a 20, 30 page deck of everything — his inspiration, how he sees the movie, and I remember going through it, and it solidified why I knew he was perfect for it. And so I was blown away by what he brought to the table. And then second, it's always his kindness. Mike is always so considerate and compassionate, and he takes into heart everybody's feelings. Working with someone who creates such a nice, safe environment is really nice.”

Immaculate is currently in theaters, though the special $6.66 USD discount will only be available in select AMC, Regal, Marcus, and Harkins locations on Wednesday, April 3. Grab your tickets below.

Immaculate
Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrew Lobel

