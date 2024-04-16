The Big Picture Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney, is available digitally today and set for Blu-ray & DVD release on June 11.

Sweeney plays a young nun uncovering dark secrets at a convent in Italy, with a shocking ending.

The horror film was a box office success, becoming the studio's biggest domestic opening.

Say your prayers and keep your rosary close - Immaculate has received a digital release date for today, April 16. Neon broke the news this morning that the Sydney Sweeney-led horror flick was coming to a home-viewing area near you with a Blu-ray and DVD release set to follow on June 11. The movie, directed by Michael Mohan, has been on the tip of horror lovers’ tongues as one of the scariest and unsettling genre titles to come out so far this year with a shocking ending that audiences are still talking about.

In Immaculate, Sweeney stars as a young nun who travels to Italy for a fresh start both in life and for her career. The Italian countryside is everything the devout woman could hope for, with a picture-perfect convent to call home. But soon, she’ll find that not all is as it seems and that the Church is keeping secrets and leaving her out. As she uncovers more of the truth about what’s happening behind closed doors, life becomes more grisly than she could have ever imagined.

Along with Sweeney, Immaculate also features the talents of Simona Tabasco who made a splash with American audiences in the second season of Mike White’s The White Lotus, a piece of work that would nab her an Emmy nomination. Filling out the production’s ensemble cast and further pushing Sweeney’s character into a spiral of darkness are names that include Álvaro Morte (The Wheel of Time), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), Giorgio Colangeli (Salty Air), and Dora Romano. The project served as the second time Sweeney and Mohan have worked together on a twisted thriller as the pair previously teamed up for the 2021 Prime Video flick, The Voyeurs.

‘Immaculate’ Lived Up to Its Name at the Box Office

After celebrating its world premiere at SXSW, Immaculate would go on to take over the box office as one of the most successful films to come from the year so far. To say the film played immaculately may be cheesy, but it’s true as the movie climbed the cash ladder - even through Easter weekend which may have proved to be disastrous for such subject material - and would go down as the studio’s biggest domestic opening in history.

Now that the title is available on digital, you can see what all the hype surrounding one of the year’s most highly-anticipated horror movies is about. And, if it’s already one of your favorites - or you come to love it so much you need a physical copy - mark down June 11 on your calendar for the movie’s DVD and Blu-ray drop.