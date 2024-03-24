The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney's horror film Immaculate breaks records with the highest-grossing opening weekend for Neon.

Sweeney's bold project as a producer and actress showcases her talent, although the film may be divisive.

Immaculate follows Sister Cecilia's terrifying journey in an Italian convent, questioning her faith and survival.

Sydney Sweeney's unorthodox route to Hollywood powerhouse is continuing with the release of her new horror film Immaculate. True to form, Sweeney is defying expectations once again as the Neon-produced and distributed movie has made history with the highest-grossing opening weekend in the company's history, outpacing the likes of Michael Mann's Ferrari, Oscar winners Parasite and Anatomy of a Fall, and Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic, Spencer. It's the latest box office win for Sweeney while producing her own work, following her previous exploits on Anyone but You, which came out of nowhere to become one of the most successful romantic comedies of the modern era.

The $5.36 million earned by Immaculate over the weekend is quite considerably the biggest opening for Neon, well ahead of the $3.9 million for Ferrari last year. The top five from the company also includes 2023's It Lives Inside and Infinity Pool from the same year. Parasite remains — by around 5 times as much as I, Tonya's $23.7 million — the biggest movie in the company's history with a stunning $253 million worldwide gross. However, that release was not wide to begin with and massively staggered, before taking fire after its Best Picture win at 2019's Academy Awards. Check out the top 5 opening weekends in Neon's history down below.

Film Released Opening Weekend Immaculate 2024 $5.36 million Ferrari 2023 $3.9 million It Lives Inside 2023 $2.6 million Infinity Pool 2023 $2.5 million Spencer 2021 $2.1 million

What Is 'Immaculate' About?

Image via NEON

The movie is a psychological horror film that dives into the life of Sister Cecilia, who joins an Italian convent only to find herself in the midst of horrifying secrets. After a near-death experience, Cecilia believes her survival has divine significance, but her sanctuary soon turns sinister, culminating in a shocking, miraculous pregnancy. The narrative weaves through themes of faith, horror, and survival, as Cecilia faces unimaginable trials, questioning both her faith and the nature of her pregnancy.

Collider's Matt Donato raved about Sweeney's performance in the movie in his review, but was less sold on the film as a whole:

"Credit Sweeney for tackling such a bold project as a significant stakeholding producer. What works can be marvelous, especially considering how relentlessly violent revenge-based consequences can become (be warned, ye squeamish audiences). Unfortunately, the connective tissue between standout shocks and awes is as visible as the holy ghost — you must believe it’s there. Mohan’s direction is confident, the film’s visuals emblematic and elegant, yet lasting impressions aren’t quite in line with the film’s dreadful tone. Immaculate is a big, admittedly gorgeously shot swing that will be as divisive as religious interpretation itself — I’m just on the doubting side this time."

Immaculate is currently playing in theatres now, watch the trailer and grab your tickets down below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Immaculate 5 10 Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Writers Andrew Lobel

Get Tickets