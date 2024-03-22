Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Immaculate.

It’s going to be hard to come up with an ending for a horror movie this year that will beat the gloriously gruesome one in Immaculate. While the film has proven to be more than a little divisive after premiering at this year’s SXSW Film & TV Festival, there is no denying the power of its one-shot climax, as it takes all the expectations you have for how far it will go and smashes them to bloody pieces. Immaculate stars Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria, who also serves as the film’s producer. Sweeney essentially rescued the film from oblivion after first auditioning for the role back in 2014 only for it to go dormant for the better part of a decade with no word on what would come of it. She then was able to come aboard as a producer and secure funding to ensure it was resurrected. It is also one of her best performances to date. While that would have originally been something one would say about her work in last year's Reality, it is the triumphant conclusion to this horror film that cements it as the greatest proof of her presence on screen. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil the entire film from its sinister start all the way to its fantastic finale. If you haven’t yet seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve done so. With that out of the way, let’s dive in.

What Is 'Immaculate' About?

The latest from director Michael Mohan, who previously collaborated with Sweeney on the 2021 film The Voyeurs, begins in brutal fashion with the murder of a young woman (The White Lotus' Simona Tabasco) who is trying to escape a remote convent in Italy. She almost manages to get free, but she is grabbed while squeezing out through a gate, breaking her leg, before she is buried alive. We then jump forward to the arrival of Cecilia (Sweeney) who has come from Detroit to devote her life to her faith. Believing she was saved by God at a young age from drowning, she is completely convinced that this is the path she must take to express her gratitude. Little does she know that she has been chosen by Father Sal Tedeschi (Álvaro Morte) for something far more nefarious.

Despite keeping her vows, one of which is abstaining from sex, Cecilia falls pregnant. While this is hailed as a miracle by the convent, she soon realizes that this occurrence was not by divine intervention and she is no longer safe. As it turns out, Cecilia is someone they want to bear a baby that they have created using Jesus Christ’s DNA from the crucifixion nail they have saved. You know, just normal things that people do to pass the time when not praying or having nice meals together! They’ve been trying to do so for some time, but this is the first instance that it has worked.

Cecilia's first attempt to escape happens midway through her pregnancy. She uses chicken blood to fake a painful miscarriage, putting on quite the performance as she pretends to scream out of pain. However, while on the way to the hospital in the back of Tedeschi's car, he receives a call from a nun who has figured it out, and Cecilia is forced back to the convent. Months go by and Cecilia is about to give birth. By now, she has realized that the only way she can escape is to use violence. And boy, does she do just that. Using whatever weapons are available to her, from a cross she uses to bludgeon one nun and a rosary that she chokes the cardinal with, she finally faces Tedeschi, burning down his lab of Jesus manufacturing with him inside it.

However, he manages to escape and, now bearing some horrible burns, chases her through the catacombs underneath the ground. He then tries to cut her open but she manages to stab him before emerging out into the world beyond the convent. Having gone through a bloody baptism and rebirth of her own, Cecilia then proceeds to give birth to the child in a one-shot scene, much of it a close-up of Sweeney's face as she screams and howls in excruciating pain. This supposed genetic recreation of Jesus Christ comes out alive, but he isn’t going to stay that way for long. Though rattled by the whole ordeal of having to fight for her life and then give birth all by herself, Cecilia manages to pick up a large rock that she carries back over to where the child is now lying on the ground. Playing out all in one shot from birth to death, she then brings the rock down on the “descendant of the Lord” and kills him as the film cuts to black.

'Immaculate's Ending Makes It a Nunsploitation Horror With Bite

This final shot, already in contention for one of the best conclusions of the year, also represents a final catharsis that kicks the entire film up a notch. While drawing from a long history of nunsploitation horror, the way this one goes for it makes it a true original. Even though the entire film was about Cecilia being at the mercy of others and having to fight for control over her life and body, this closing scene is about her reclaiming her autonomy. It ensures that, while the final act is primarily about the bloody battles she must undertake, it is also about grappling with the way religion and such systems of power strip women of their agency for their own ends. The way Immaculate plays out remains bonkers, but it is still grounded in the same suffocating dread that great recent cinema about these topics has similarly managed to tap into. Striking this final blow is a bold note to end on that will likely generate outrage from the worst people you know, though this only makes it all the better.

It’s nice to see that horror cinema can still go for it like this and take that extra leap by tearing down the limitations some may seek to impose on it. Sometimes, the best thing a film like this can do is to smash the very screen in before sending you out the door. If only the cruelties of life and the many repressive powers that make it be could be dealt with in such a way. Alas, for now, we will always have Sweeney smashing the shit out of Jesus.

Immaculate is now in theaters in the U.S.

