Already a huge star on various TV shows, Sydney Sweeney has started to make a major splash in movies recently. Sweeney made a name for herself by starring in several teen drama series, like Pretty Little Liars, Everything Sucks, and most recently, the critical and popular success, Euphoria, in which she plays Cassie, a sweet popular girl with self-destructive tendencies. After having starred in the critical hit romantic comedy Anyone but You alongside Glen Powell, she is returning to the big screen not only as the lead actress but as a producer in the new psychological horror film, Immaculate. Sweeney is the protagonist of this haunting story, which takes place in a remote Italian monastery and tells the story of a devout woman whose ideal life is shattered by sinister secrets and a spiritual crisis. Featuring plenty of thrills and a cast that is to die for, Sweeney is rumored to have another upcoming hit on her hands.

If you're curious about the new Sweeney film, you've come to the right place. Find out when and where to watch the upcoming thriller, Immaculate.

Immaculate Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrew Lobel

When Is Immaculate Coming Out?

Close

Immaculate is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 22, 2024. Other films it will be competing against on its opening weekend include the decades-spanning franchise film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and the satirical fantasy comedy starring Justice Smith and David Alan Grier, The American Society of Magical Negroes.

Is There a Trailer for Immaculate?

The first trailer for Immaculate was released on January 25th. God saved me for a reason, but I'm still searching for what that reason is. Those are the first words Sweeney’s Cecilia utters as she prepares the audience for a dark and twisted ride. After arriving at the secluded Italian convent, Cecilia begins to feel sick and pretty soon finds out that she is pregnant. The only question in her mind is whether this is a gift or a curse. With other nuns becoming hostile and wondering whether the appearance of that child is an omen or the second coming, strange and dangerous things start to occur. Is this evil a test from God, the Devil, or something entirely manmade?

Where Can You Watch Immaculate?

Image via YouTube

Immaculate will be released theatrically; however, it will likely end up on Hulu after it finishes its run. Neon and Hulu signed a streaming deal in April 2017. Under the terms of the deal, Neon’s future titles will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu after their theatrical release. You can get a subscription starting at $6.99 a month. Though there is no news as to when Immaculate will end up on streaming, recently, Sanctuary was made available on the service four months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that Immaculate will likely be available on the service sometime in July 2024.

Who Stars in Immaculate?

Image via YouTube

Sydney Sweeney takes on the lead role of Cecilia, the new girl at the seemingly idyllic convent. Apart from the teen drama Euphoria, Sweeney has also gained acclaim for her roles on prestigious TV shows like The White Lotus and The Handmaid’s Tale. Sweeney is also set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s Madame Web and Ron Howard’s upcoming survival thriller, Eden. Alongside her is a cast of European TV heavyweights, including Alvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, and Simona Tabasco. Morte is most well-known to international audiences for his role as the professor in Netflix’s hit Spanish crime series, Money Heist. Another Netflix star, Porcaroli, led the hit Italian teen drama series Baby, about an adolescent girl who becomes an escort. Porcaroli recently starred in the dead-pan comedy-drama Amanda, which earned rave reviews at Venice and TIFF. Meanwhile, Tabasco also made a name for herself on The White Lotus where she played Lucia, a young Sicilian sex worker. Other famous Italian actors like Dora Romano and Giorgio Colangeli will also star in the upcoming horror film, Immaculate.

Who Made Immaculate?

The director of Immaculate is Michael Mohan. Mohan made his directorial debut in 2010 with the comedy-drama One Too Many Mornings and has since worked with several stars, including Alison Brie and Lizzy Caplan, on Save the Date. Far from his first time working with Sydney Sweeney, he previously directed her on the Netflix series he created, Everything Sucks, which followed a group of teenagers growing up and struggling to find themselves in the real-life town of Boring, Oregon. He also directed her in his 2021 feature film, The Voyeurs, which starred Sweeney and Justice Smith as a young couple who become obsessed with the lives of their next-door neighbors. Working alongside Mohan is Immaculate’s screenwriter, Andrew Lobel. Though this is his debut feature-length script, he previously wrote for the show Mysteries Unknown.

What Is Immaculate About?

Here’s Neon’s official synopsis of the show:

Cecilia (Sweeney), an American nun of devout faith, embarks on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Her warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

When and Where Did Immaculate Film?

Set in a fictional convent featuring a wide cast of upland-coming and Italian talents, it's no wonder that director Michael Mohan decided to film in Rome. Filming allegedly started in December 2022 based on an Instagram post showing the lead actress, Sydney Sweeney enjoying pasta and gelato in Rome.

Filming concluded two months later with Sweeney posting on Instagram on February 17th, “I just wrapped the first film I’ve ever produced, Immaculate, with the most amazing cast and crew. I can’t even begin to describe what an amazing experience it’s been these past few months in Rome. I’ve learned so much and can’t wait to share all the madness we created with you.”