After setting an opening weekend record for the edgy indie outfit Neon, the horror film Immaculate reported an unusually strong second weekend haul, as it passed the $10 million milestone both domestically and worldwide. Immaculate retained a spot in the top five of the domestic box office chart, fending off competition from fellow horror releases Late Night with the Devil and Imaginary.

Directed by Michael Mohan and starring Sydney Sweeney — easily one of the brightest new stars on the block — Immaculate grossed $5.3 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. In weekend two, the movie added $3.2 million, dropping by just 39%. This is a remarkable hold, especially for horror movies, which tend to be massively front-loaded. It’s been two years since Paramount’s Smile fell by only 18% in its sophomore weekend. The record rests with Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which dropped by only 15% in weekend two.

Immaculate has grossed an additional $1.1 million from overseas markets, for an early global haul of $12 million. The movie cost a reported $9 million to produce, which suggests that it’s going to be in the clear. While it’s a far cry from the blockbuster success of the Nun movies, which have generated over half-a-billion dollars worldwide, Immaculate shares a similar premise to those films. Sweeney plays Cecilia, a nun who is invited to an Italian convent that appears to harbor terrifying secrets.

'Immaculate' Has Already Recovered Its Production Budget

Sweeney’s increasing popularity no doubt played a role in Immaculate’s success — the movie’s domestic theater count actually increased from 2,354 to 2,362 in its second weekend. Sweeney broke out after a supporting role in HBO’s Euphoria, and achieved tremendous success earlier this year with the record-breaking romantic comedy Anyone But You, which generated $216 million globally. She also emerged unscathed from the train wreck that was Sony’s Madame Web, which tanked with less than $100 million worldwide just some weeks ago.

Sweeney, who also serves as a producer on the project, has been at the front and center of Immaculate’s marketing strategy, reading the Bible in hushed tones and watching the movie with actual pastors. But in addition to her pull, Immaculate also scored enthusiastic reviews. The movie sits at a “fresh” 71% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Matt Donato praising Sweeney’s central performance but describing the movie itself as potentially “divisive” in his review. Also starring Álvaro Morte, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco, Immaculate is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.