It's been a busy last year for Sydney Sweeney, who has starred alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You, and also in the major comic book misfire, Madame Web. Alongside those flicks comes a major genre switch. Immaculate, the horror flick in which Sweeney stars opposite Álvaro Morte and Simona Tabasco, has climbed into the top 10 worldwide chart on Prime Video. Immaculate follows Ceceilia (Sweeney), a woman of devout faith who is warmly welcomed into the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role in an illustrious covenant. But, it quickly becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. In addition to Sweeney, Morte, and Tabasco, Immaculate also stars Bendetta Porcaroli and Giorgio Colangeli, and the film currently sits at a 71% score from critics and a 59% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Andrew Lobel penned the script for Immaculate, which is his only feature screenwriting work to this day. However, he does have several projects in the works, including Tunnels, the upcoming fantasy adventure drama, and Dead or Alive, the action flick, but not much is known about either film at this time. Immaculate was directed by Michael Mohan, and it marked his third time working with Sweeney after the two teamed up on The Voyeurs, the 2021 erotic thriller which also stars Justice Smith and Ben Hardy. Mohan is also the creator of the Netflix Original coming-of-age series, Everything Sucks!, which also stars Sweeney and was canceled by the streaming service after one season in 2018. He will next write the script for Heartbeats, an upcoming romantic comedy which has yet to begin casting.

What Other Projects Has Sydney Sweeney Been In?

Sydney Sweeney has not-so-quietly become one of the more popular talents in Hollywood, which largely comes from her opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, the hit HBO series which still has fans waiting for Season 3, despite Season 2 premiering more than two years ago. She also made a name for herself on another HBO series, The White Lotus, where she starred in the first season. However, what many would consider her true breakout is her role of Eden Spencer in The Handmaid's Tale, the psychological thriller series led by Elisabeth Moss.

Immaculate stars Sydney Sweeney and was written by Andrew Lobel and directed by Michael Mohan. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Immaculate on Hulu in the U.S. and on Prime Video internationally.

Immaculate 5 10 Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Writers Andrew Lobel

WATCH ON HULU