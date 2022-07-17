Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.

As seen in the promo for this Screen Media Films/Chicken Soul for the Soul Entertainment release, Mike (Hirsch) and Kate (Bosworth) mutually agree to put the outside world on pause as they attempt to survive within the spotless cavernous walls of this futuristic cell. There's furniture, however sparse, top-of-the-line amenities, and access to food and drinks — albeit provided in weird boxed canisters. Sure seems like an easy way to make a life-changing load of cash. Hell, people would pay to live in such seclusion. There are AirBnbs out there with fewer accommodations. What could be such a hassle here?

Well, naturally, it wouldn't be a thriller if everything went according to plan. Suddenly, there's a gun that's mysteriously found in the bathroom. And a beautiful and elusive woman (Ashley Greene) who winds up joining them for the expedition. Feelings of distrust, confusion, and terror creep into each and every interaction. Then, of course, paranoia is doomed to seep into the fold thereafter. But is there something truly sinister about this self-proclaimed immaculate room? Or is it all the delusions of people divorced from reality? These are all questions that are left unanswered. At least, until August 19.

Image via Screen Media Films

Certainly, this sci-fi premise — however uncanny it might seem at face value — is ultimately an intriguing, daunting, and maybe even timely one, particularly as more people have grown accustomed to what it's like to shelter themselves in isolation for days on end during an ongoing pandemic. There have been many days when it felt like we were trapped inside, with no real connection to the outside world. Perhaps that's what inspired this movie into existence? But even if it didn't, the premise is fun and wacky enough to warrant interest.

In any case, in the interest of time, we don't have long to wait for The Immaculate Room. Whether the film, which reunites Bosworth and Hirsch after 2020's Force of Nature, lives up to its premise will be determined in just a few weeks. The Immaculate Room will be seen in theaters and on video on demand — where, fittingly, you can watch it unfold in the discomfort of your home — on August 19th.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the trailer below: