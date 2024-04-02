The Big Picture Immaculate takes on Rosemary's Baby with a bold twist in an empowering update for modern audiences.

Cecilia and Rosemary share eerie similarities in their struggles with pregnancy and autonomy.

Immaculate challenges traditional views of motherhood, offering a more empowering narrative for its heroine.

Immaculate, starring and co-produced by Sydney Sweeney, is the most recent addition to the ever-popular horror subgenre dubbed "nunsploitation". As Sweeney and director Michael Mohan recently shared with Letterboxd, Immaculate took inspiration from Black Narcissus, Possession, and nunsploitation films Mother Joan of the Angels and The Devils. Sweeney and Mohan also cite the 1968 horror classic Rosemary's Baby as being especially influential both for Sweeney's character Cecilia and the film as a whole, and it's easy to see why. Immaculate abides by Rosemary's Baby's decision to never actually show the monstrous baby delivered by their respective heroines but also subverts its ending in a shocking yet fitting conclusion for Cecilia's character. While Immaculate makes more direct critiques of the inherently patriarchal structure of the Catholic Church, Rosemary's Baby depicts the dangers of cults and the subtle yet insidious grooming process used to recruit new members. Both, however, show women whose pain goes ignored as they're stripped of their bodily autonomy and how they fight back to reclaim it.

Immaculate

How Similar Are 'Immaculate' and 'Rosemary's Baby'?

On the surface, Immaculate doesn't immediately evoke a film like Rosemary's Baby, instead more closely resembling traditional nunsploitation films like those Mohan listed as inspiration. But as the events of Immaculate unfold, anyone familiar with the 1968 horror classic will find their similarities, both in story and theme, impossible to miss. Both Cecilia and Rosemary (Mia Farrow) are fish out of water in their respective environments – Cecilia in the convent and Rosemary in the Bramford apartment building – and find it difficult to fit in. As an American nun still learning Italian, Cecilia struggles with both the language barrier and dealing with her mentor, Sister Isabella (Giulia Heathfield Di Renzi), who takes an instant dislike to her. Both Cecilia and Rosemary are violated in their sleep – Cecilia by Father Tadeschi (Álvaro Morte) and Rosemary by her husband Guy (John Cassavetes) – and are forced to endure nightmarish pregnancies that wreak havoc on their bodies and mental health.

Neither Cecilia nor Rosemary have a strong support system, and those who do try to come to their aid are quickly eliminated by those attempting to exert total control over them. Though Father Tadeschi tries to make Cecilia feel welcome in the convent, this is strategic, as she is their next best candidate to carry the second coming of Christ, though her fellow sisters are not as friendly. She does, however, find a friend in Sister Gwen (Benedetta Porcaroli), who joined the convent for more practical reasons rather than out of an intense devotion to God. She doesn't hold back in questioning and criticizing the church, especially after Cecilia gets pregnant and Sister Isabella takes her own life soon after. As a result, Cecilia watches in horror as Gwen has her tongue cut out and later finds Gwen's dead, mutilated body as she makes her escape. Similarly, in Rosemary's Baby, one of Rosemary's only confidants is her former landlord Hutch (Maurice Evans), the only person in her life who expresses concern about the Bramford's dark history and tries to warn her about the coven. He also winds up dead thanks to a curse placed upon him by the cult, leaving Rosemary with no one to turn to, as Guy has already isolated her from her female friends.

'Immaculate' Subverts the Ending of 'Rosemary's Baby'

Though Cecilia and Rosemary have similar arcs, Immaculate deviates from the ending of Rosemary's Baby in a bold way. The end of Rosemary's Baby sees Rosemary visibly horrified as she finally discovers the truth that she was taken advantage of by the Bramford's Satanic coven and has given birth to the Antichrist. Though the baby is never shown, Rosemary's wide-eyed terror and panicked question, "What have you done to its eyes?" are all that's needed for this spine-chilling reveal. Immaculate takes a similar route when Cecilia gives birth to her own baby who may or may not be the Antichrist. When she finally escapes the walls of the convent, a close-up shot of Cecilia's blood-soaked face (followed by her biting through the umbilical cord) is a moment of catharsis that epitomizes the physical and mental trauma she suffered throughout the film and her resilience in overcoming it. Immaculate also decides against showing Cecilia's baby on screen, instead using disturbing gurgling sounds that suggest her baby is just as monstrous as Rosemary's.

Immaculate subverts the ending of Rosemary's Baby by having Cecilia kill her baby rather than care for it as Rosemary does, and it's this choice that highlights how Cecilia and Rosemary are robbed of their bodily autonomy in distinct ways. Rosemary actively wants to be a mother and endures excruciating physical pain, believing it will all be worth it once she has her baby in her arms. This ultimately informs her decision to stay and take care of her child despite him being the son of Satan; exhausted, traumatized, and willing to fall in line out of unconditional love for her child and her desire for motherhood. As a nun, Cecilia's position on motherhood is entirely different. By joining a convent, Cecilia vows to remain celibate and thus, childless, and she doesn't see her inexplicable pregnancy as a blessing from God like Father Tedeschi and the other nuns do.

By definition, Cecilia had chosen to live a life unencumbered by romantic relationships and raising children, devoting herself to God instead. Carrying the second coming of Christ and being labeled the next Virgin Mary doesn't change her mind, and unlike Rosemary, Cecilia doesn't soften once she lays eyes on her baby for the first time and instead kills it with virtually no hesitation. This is Cecilia's final act of rebellion after destroying Father Tedeschi's lab, killing him and Mother Superior (Dora Romano), and escaping the convent. It is her twisted way of reclaiming her bodily autonomy while sparing the world from the potential horrors her baby could unleash.

Immaculate shatters societal expectations of motherhood and stories about motherhood. As a spiritual successor to Rosemary's Baby released over 50 years later, Immaculate gives its heroine a more empowering ending that's as much a sign of the times now as Rosemary's Baby was in the late 1960s. Rosemary's Baby was released just five years before the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, while Immaculate's release comes less than two years after it was overturned in 2022, though general attitudes in the United States have trended in support of abortion rights in recent years. Rosemary is a bastion of traditional femininity and gender roles that were especially prevalent at the time, which made her the perfect candidate to carry the Antichrist. A wholesome, all-American girl from Nebraska, Rosemary is a doting wife and homemaker looking forward to raising a baby. Even with her excruciating pregnancy, she refuses to entertain the idea of having an abortion. This makes the ending of Rosemary's Baby, though contentious, not altogether surprising, and her decision to embrace her role as a mother to her demon baby was more in line with expectations towards motherhood at the time.

Immaculate and its violent, bloody ending has certainly elicited its fair share of outrage, and the film itself offers an empowering update to Rosemary's Baby. Cecilia is not a demure housewife, but an independent woman choosing to devote her life to finding her purpose through religion, and childbearing was never a part of this plan. Some of the most popular recent female-led horror films ditch the notion of the female victim in favor of the female survivor, even allowing them to enact revenge on their tormentors, and Immaculate follows suit. Cecilia goes on a killing spree as she makes her escape from the convent, and despite the shock of watching her pick up a large rock, knowing what she intends to do with it, her decision to kill her monstrous child is the natural conclusion for her character. It's a choice made out of both selflessness and self-preservation, the destruction of a potentially evil creature, and the physical evidence of her trauma.

