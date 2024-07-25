The Big Picture Fans of Sydney Sweeney have reason to celebrate as her movie Immaculate will be available to stream on Hulu in less than two weeks.

Good news awaits fans of Sydney Sweeney’s critically acclaimed movie Immaculate as it will finally be available to stream in just less than two weeks. Per Digital Spy, the horror film has landed a streaming date on Hulu for this summer, only a few months following its theatrical release in March 2024. Starring Sweeney as a devoted American nun, Cecilia, the movie has since gained tremendous success, grossing over $27 million worldwide against a budget of $9 million, with fans showering praise on the lead star’s stellar acting prowess.

Not to mention, Immaculate debuted with a fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating of 72% while also earning $5.3 million domestically on its opening weekend alone. This set a new record for the indie film production and distribution company Neon by granting them their highest-grossing opening weekend ever. The company is popularly known for distributing similarly successful films like I, Tonya (2017), Three Identical Strangers (2018), Apollo 11 (2019) and Parasite (2019), among others, with Parasite being their highest-grossing film globally.

Directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate follows Sweeney’s characters’ journey in a remote convent in the Italian countryside, and according to the synopsis, "her warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors sinister secret and unspeakable horrors." Joining the Anyone But You star in this averagely-reviewed film are Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus), Alvaro Morte (Money Heist) and Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby).

Sydney Sweeney Makes Producer Debut With 'Immaculate'

Immaculate, set in a fictional convent, was filmed in Rome, reportedly beginning in December 2022 and wrapping up two months later. And thanks to the movie, Sweeney made her debut as a producer, working with David Bernad, Jonathan Davino, Teddy Schwarzman, and Michael Heimler. It is also worth knowing that the Euphoria star originally auditioned for the lead role a decade ago and decided to rescue it from development hell by bringing it to theaters through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Speaking of her involvement in Immaculate’s development, Sweeney recently shared, "I remember I emailed my agents and asked them, 'Did they ever make Immaculate?' and when they wrote me back no, I knew that I was going to go after it and make it myself."

Immaculate will be available to stream on Hulu on August 6. Watch the film's official trailer below/

