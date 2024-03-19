The Big Picture Alamo Drafthouse has the stars of Immaculate educate audiences on theater etiquette before movies begin.

The Immaculate PSA stars Sydney Sweeney and Simona Tabasco.

The movie premiered at SXSW and will soon premiere wide on March 22, 2024.

In a new exclusive sneak peek, Alamo Drafthouse has enlisted the help of Immaculate stars, Sydney Sweeney (Anyone but You) and Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus) to fill audiences in on how to be “good little boys and girls” during their next screening at the cinema. Going through the dos and don’ts of how to behave before the film starts and while it rolls on the silver screen, the pair instruct audiences about when is an appropriate time to use the bathroom, when texting and talking is an absolute no-no, and how to keep your screams of fear to yourself.

The dine-and-drink-in theater chain has long invited recognizable celebrities to give their pre-show talk-through with the past seeing everyone from Paul Rudd to Jamie Lee Curtis delivering the informative PSA. The rules always stay the same but the line delivery and clips shown are specific to the project that the actors are promoting. One of the finest destinations to catch a flick, Alamo Drafthouses offers a wide array of options of food and beverages, including specialty cocktails and local beers to imbibe while watching notable titles. The theaters are also known for doing special screenings of movies that have long since celebrated their premieres and often feature insightful behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from filmmakers and others attached to the production about to play.

In Michael Mohan’s (The Voyeurs) latest project, Sweeney, who also joins as a producer, stars as a young nun who has just joined a new convent in the Italian countryside. As beautiful as her fresh surroundings are, the nun can feel that there’s a sense of uneasiness in the air and will soon begin to uncover a sinister secret lurking in the darkness.

What Critics Are Saying About ‘Immaculate’

Close

Like movies including David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, E.L. Katz’s Azrael, and Michael Showalter’s The Idea of You, Immaculate celebrated its grand debut at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Collider’s Matt Donato was on the scene to catch the title’s premiere and gave it five out of ten stars, writing, “Unfortunately, the connective tissue between standout shocks and awes is as visible as the holy ghost - you must believe it’s there.”

With Immaculate’s wide release just around the corner on March 22, you will soon have a chance to form an opinion about the Euphoria and Anyone But You star’s latest credit. In the meantime, read up on everything we know about the horror flick here in our handy guide, and learn some theater etiquette from Sweeney and Tabasco in our exclusive sneak peek above.

Immaculate 5 10 Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrew Lobel

Find Tickets Now