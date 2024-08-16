Immaculate premiered on March 12, 2024, at the SXSW festival before having a wide theatrical release later that month. The film stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) as the lead protagonist and is directed by Michael Mohan (The Voyeurs). In addition to starring in the film, Sweeney also co-produced the movie under her Fifty-Fifty Films banner, along with David Bernad (The White Lotus), Jonathan Davino, Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), and Michael Heimler (Nyad).

Written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate has been in the works as early as 2014 but fell into development hell until late 2022, when it was announced that Sydney Sweeney had joined the cast after purchasing the rights to Lobel’s screenplay.

Filming took place in and around Rome, with the catacomb sequences shot in the actual catacombs beneath Rome. Most of the principal photography took place at Villa Parisi, where several other horror films were shot, including Hatchet for the Honeymoon, A Bay of Blood, Blood for Dracula, and Burial Ground.

After its theatrical release, Immaculate was immediately compared to The First Omen, largely due to the Italian setting and the fact that both movies came out around the same time. Interestingly enough, both films also deal with themes of religion and the impact it has on female bodily autonomy. In an interview with Fangoria, director Michael Mohan said he was raised Catholic, but that he and his family stopped attending church after hearing a pro-life sermon. Despite including that, Mohan still insisted that the film was "not meant to have a social message" regarding the backlash it has received from religious conservatives, stating:

"I don't think of it as a problem. I think it's a necessary conversation, and if a film can inspire that conversation, then we've done our job. But I also want to be really clear: I want that conversation to be started by the audience. I don't want them to look at us and go 'Look at those social justice warriors!'"

When Will ‘Immaculate’ Be Available on VOD?

As of right now, Immaculate is available to rent or purchase on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play, with rental prices starting at $5.99.

How Much Is ‘Immaculate’ to Buy?

Right now, the UHD version of Immaculate is available to purchase on Amazon Prime for just $9.99, a temporary promotional price cut from the original $14.99.

What Streaming Service Will ‘Immaculate’ Be On?

Immaculate is now available to stream on Hulu as of Friday, August 16. If you don’t have a subscription to Hulu, plans begin at $7.99/month for the basic plan, which includes ads. Students who meet the eligibility criteria can get the basic plan for as little as $1.99/month, and if you want to get the basic plan with no ads, it costs $17.99 per month. There are other bundled plans available as well, which include live TV and subscription ad-ons for other platforms such as Disney+ and ESPN+.

Can You Watch ‘Immaculate’ Without Hulu?

Of course! Immaculate is currently available to rent or purchase on most of the major VOD platforms, with a rental price of $4.99. The lowest price to purchase the film is on Amazon Prime, at $9.99, compared to other platforms like YouTube, Apple TV, or Google Play, which cost $14.99 to purchase the film.

What Is ‘Immaculate’ About?

Set in Italy, novice nun Sister Cecilia (Sweeney) joins a remote convent at the invitation of Father Sal Tedeschi (Álvaro Morte). There, she takes her final vows and becomes a nun. At first, she notices some odd activity around the convent, such as an elderly nun having burn scars in the shape of a crucifix on the soles of her feet, but continues her work caring for dying nuns. Everything changes drastically after Cecilia has nightmares about hooded figures and discovers she is pregnant, despite being a virgin. Several other inhabitants of the convent begin to treat her as the new “Virgin Mary,” and refer to the unborn child as a “blessing.”

Despite her growing discomfort and unease about the situation, Cecilia is determined to discover the truth about why God saved her from drowning as a child, feeling like there must have been a larger reason or purpose behind it. She is even attacked by another nun after it's revealed that she is pregnant, but she's not entirely sure why she was attacked... it could be jealousy over the newfound attention she is receiving for her Immaculate conception, or it could be something else entirely. However, as she continues searching for answers, she uncovers a more sinister truth surrounding the covenant. Knowing what she has learned, she will have to face demons, both in her mind and in reality, if she wants to escape with her life.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Immaculate’

The trailer showcases the gothic and mysterious sides of Roman Catholicism, which were inspired by Mohan's Catholic upbringing. Sydney Sweeney dons the classic black and white habit of a nun, complete with a new rosary, after she recites her final vows at the convent in Italy, and everything that happens after that is a slow burn, yet chilling foray into the dark side of sinister actions performed in the name of religion.

Immaculate will be available to watch on Hulu on August 16 with a subscription to the streaming platform, but is also currently available to rent or purchase on other platforms in the meantime, if you don't want to wait until then. Just remember, patience is a virtue.