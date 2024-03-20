Sydney Sweeney is on a roll. Fresh off her gig as Glen Powell’s pretend girlfriend in the hit holiday rom-com Anyone But You and her highly-anticipated Marvel debut in Madame Web, she’s now diving into the horror genre with Immaculate. Sweeney plays Cecilia, an American nun who takes her faith seriously. Having been offered a new position at a famed Italian convent, Cecilia takes the opportunity and makes the move. The idea of relocating to an Italian countryside might sound warm and lovely, especially when it’s to embark on a spiritually fulfilling journey. But when Cecilia notices something sinister lurking in the shadows of the convent, it becomes clear to her that her religious stint in the church might put her in grave danger.

Besides starring as the leading nun, Sweeney also takes on the role of producer. Joining her is director Michael Mohan, whom Sweeney had previously worked with in The Voyeurs. Andrew Lobel, whose previous works include Dead or Alive and Delirium and the Dollman, is the film's writer. Co-starring alongside Sweeney are Simona Tabasco, Alvaro Morte, and Benedetta Porcaroli.

Get ready to be spooked! Here’s where you can catch Immaculate at a theater near you.

Immaculateis set to premiere nationwide on March 22, 2024, in theaters nationwide. Before this, the film had its world debut at South by Southwest on March 12, 2024. Joining Immaculate during its opening weekend are Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard, as well as the satirical fantasy comedy The American Society of Magical Negroes, which first premiered at the 40th Annual Sundance Film Festival.

Watch the Trailer for 'Immaculate' IMMACULATE | Official Redband Trailer | Neon

The Immaculate trailer kicks off with Cecilia (Sweeney) in a confessional, contemplating her role as a nun. She muses, “God saved me for a reason, but I’m still searching for what that reason is.” However, her serene moment takes a sinister turn when she’s abruptly seized from behind by a pair of demonic hands. With the initial scene setting the eerie tone, the Immaculate trailer continues to track Cecilia’s journey as she arrives at a mysterious convent nestled in the Italian countryside. However, her spiritual odyssey takes a dark turn when she unexpectedly vomits during a bath.

The plot thickens as it’s unveiled that Cecilia is pregnant - a baffling occurrence given the nuns’ vow of celibacy. As news of her pregnancy spreads through the convent, it draws the attention of the priest and her fellow nuns. While some perceive it as a miraculous event, Cecilia harbors a suspicion that something’s amiss. As she starts witnessing unsettling events - ranging from a nun falling to her death to somebody intruding in her bedroom - Cecilia starts to realize that her supposed blessing from a higher power might actually be a deadly curse.

When Will 'Immaculate' Be on Streaming?

While there’s no confirmation yet regarding Immaculate’s availability for streaming, chances are it will eventually land on Hulu. According to Deadline, in April 2017, Neon and Hulu inked a multi-year output licensing deal encompassing all of Neon’s forthcoming films and content. Consequently, Neon’s future releases are slated to be exclusively available for streaming on Hulu post-theatrical release. Craig Erwich, head of content at Hulu, elaborated on the advantages of this partnership:

“Our partnership with Neon marks another big step forward in our commitment to offering a world-class collection of films to our subscribers. “Neon has already acquired a highly anticipated slate of films this year and we can’t wait to bring their titles from the theaters to the Hulu audience.”

Over the years, Hulu has co-distributed several Neon films such as Little Monsters, Big Time Adolescence, Palm Springs, and Bad Hair. Most recently, Jake Johnson’s directorial debut Self Reliance, starring Johnson himself, Anna Kendrick, and Emily Hampshire, was released theatrically in the United States in a one-night special engagement, followed by a streaming release on Hulu on January 12, 2024. So if anyone’s looking to stream Immaculate, you’d probably want to tune in to Hulu.

