As far as cinema is concerned, we have a lot to look forward to in March. Sci-fi fans undoubtedly have the March 1 arrival of Dune 2 scribbled onto their calendars while those eagerly awaiting the queer drama, Love Lies Bleeding are counting down the days until its March 8 drop. As for horror stans, perhaps the most exciting film to come from the month is NEON’s latest entry to the genre, Immaculate. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You), the movie, which celebrates its theatrical release on March 22, marks a reunion between the Euphoria actress and director Michael Mohan, with the creative pair previously having teamed up on the filmmaker’s 2021 thriller, Voyeurs. In the film’s first trailer, Sweeney is a nun on a mission for answers in the town of her new convent.

Nuns and religion in general seem to hold a special place in the genre’s heart as films from franchises like The Nun and The Exorcist peer into the darkest pits of humanity’s beliefs. The same can be said for Immaculate, as Sweeney’s character, Cecilia, finds a difficult adversary in the mysterious and dark secrets harbored by those in her new town. What started as an exciting new chapter in the young nun’s life quickly turns sour as she comes to find that not everything is pure and holy in the picturesque village. With her rosary and unshakable faith by her side, Cecilia makes it her mission to pull the town from its sinister path before it takes a full plunge into evil.

Although this will be the pair’s first time appearing opposite one another on the screen, fellow The White Lotus alum, Simona Tabasco will also be featured in Immaculate. Filling out the cast are Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Dora Romano (The Hand of God), and Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby). Adding yet another connection to HBO’s award-winning series, The White Lotus producer, David Bernad, is also attached to the horror project as a co-developer with Sweeney and a producer. Sweeney and Jonathan Davino produce under the Fifty-Fifty Films banner with Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

Sydney Sweeney’s Stacked Year

Image via NEON

Still going strong at the international box office, Sweeney rang in the new year with her surprise hit rom-com, Anyone But You. With Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) by her side, the Emmy-nominated actress’s latest project has toppled sales at cinemas around the world, clashing against other recent releases including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Mean Girls. Before she appears as a nun in Immaculate, Sweeney will dip her toes into superhero territory alongside Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Madame Web. Beyond her soon-to-release titles, Sweeney will be seen opposite Julianne Moore in Michael Pearce’s thriller, Echo Valley, and alongside a stacked cast that includes Jude Law and Ana de Armas in Ron Howard’s survival thrill-fest, Eden.

Check out the trailer for Immaculate below.