Bondit Media Capital released the trailer for Immanence, an upcoming horror movie about a group of astronomers who find more than they asked for when searching for extraterrestrial life. But, as you can already expect, things go wrong during this first contact, as the whole team starts to experience hallucinations that put in question what they really believe.

The trailer presents us to a team of radio astronomers looking for proof of life’s existence outside Earth. Their golden opportunity comes when the team receives a series of mysterious signals that point them to a coordinate in the middle of the ocean, right after a meteor crashes in the Bermuda Triangle. These signals lead them to get on board a boat with captain Jonah (Michael Beach), a mysterious man who’s devout to his Christian faith. However, once the team reaches the impact point, they start to experience hallucinations that blur the lines between science and faith. Part of the crew thinks they found alien life, while Jonah sees the strange events as proof of the Devil’s existence.

We also learn from the trailer that Immanence takes place on board a boat, disconnected from the shores. That means the whole team will be stranded and isolated from society while investigating the possible spaceship crash. Unfortunately, their isolation will only feed the paranoia as their world starts to unfold, which will probably lead to an ever-growing clash between the scientist and the religious captain. The trailer doesn't reveal much of the creepiness the crew will find, but there are crucifixes moving their eyes and dead fish in the sea, hinting at both a collective delusion or a real biblical menace.

Immanence is directed by Kerry Bellessa (Amber Alert), who wrote the script with Joshua Oram. Immanence’s cast also includes Summer Bellessa, Anthony Ruivivar, Eugene Byrd, Jamie McShane, and Asenneth del Toro. Curious enough, McShane is listed as “Immanence” in the official character list, which teases that there’s an actual entity involved in the movie’s plot, be it of alien origin or derived from the Bible.

As reported by Deadline, Immanence is coming to digital and VOD on February 4. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Immanence official synopsis:

Radio astronomers discover a mysterious signal in the deep sea that could be contact with extraterrestrials. After several terrifying manifestations threaten their beliefs, the team must fight to survive the ultimate evil.

